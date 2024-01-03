Britney Spears Shares That She Suspects 'Robbery' After Losing Her Favorite Blue Dress

Pop sensation Britney Spears took to social media on Friday, December 30, with an unexpected twist in her latest post. Spears, renowned for her iconic fashion sense and vibrant style, surprised fans with a video featuring her donning a captivating baby blue mini dress complemented by a shimmering sheer top. The initial delight of the post, however, took an unforeseen twist as she disclosed the unsettling news that her cherished dress had inexplicably disappeared.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Also Read: Abby Lee Miller, Star of ‘Dance Moms’ Pokes Fun at Britney Spears’ Weird Instagram Dancing Videos

In a caption accompanying the video, Spears disclosed that the footage was recorded at an earlier time. The reason for sharing it at that moment was the unexpected disappearance of her beloved baby blue dress. The dress, she explained, was the same one she had worn in Mexico on March 31 of the same year, and she had recently decided to bring it back into rotation as it held a special place in her heart.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Spears detailed the disconcerting situation, stating, “But it’s not in my suitcase anymore nor is the new black jacket I bought last night!!!” The singer expressed frustration over the common response people offer when belongings go missing, revealing, “Don’t you hate it when your favorite belongings go missing and people’s response is ‘you got robbed’ with a big smile on their face!!! That’s not very nice!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: From Britney Spears to Paris Hilton, These 7 Celebs Bared It All in Their Famous Memoirs in 2023

Despite the numerous inquiries, she chose not to provide additional context or clarification, leaving fans and followers in suspense. As of now, it remains unclear whether the dress was stolen or simply misplaced. After a heartfelt birthday reunion with her mother, Lynne Spears, who is 68, the Hit Me Baby One More Time hitmaker appears to be on a path to healing. Despite opting not to spend the holidays together just weeks after their celebratory rendezvous, sources suggest that the road to normalcy is unfolding gradually. Recent reports from US Magazine reveal that the pop star is acknowledging her mother's desire for a Christmas visit but feels it might be too soon. An exclusive source close to the pair stated, "Britney is open to repairing her relationship with Lynne, but she wants things to unfold organically and not force anything."

Did someone steal from Britney Spears? https://t.co/VooMSy8uzO — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) December 30, 2023

Also Read: Here’s a Timeline of Britney Spears and Mom Lynne Spears’ Ups and Downs Through the Years

Despite the cautious approach, the Oops, I Did It Again singer is reportedly in a positive space and eager to continue nurturing her bond with her mom. Insiders indicate that Spears is "really happy with where things seem to be headed with her mom." While there are still unresolved issues between them, the door for communication has been opened, and the mother-daughter duo has been in frequent contact lately. The positive shift in their dynamic became evident during Spears' birthday celebrations on December 2, where they were described as "2 peas in a pod" and "definitely in a better place."

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Wants to Reconcile With Mom Lynne Spears 'Organically' And Not in a 'Rush'

Amanda Bynes 'Contemplating' a Tell-All Memoir Inspired by Britney Spears Post-Conservatorship