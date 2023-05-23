1000-LB. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Slammed by Fans for Endangering Beloved Family Member

Tammy Slaton, known for her appearance on the reality show 1000-lb. Sisters, recently sparked controversy after a carousel of pictures and videos she posted on Instagram showcased a close family member in a potentially dangerous situation.

Tammy shared footage of a roaring fire pit, with large pieces of wood burning and crackling. However, what caught the attention of fans was the presence of Tammy's dog, who was seen getting dangerously close to the open flame.

As mentioned by The U.S. Sun, concerned followers immediately took to the comments section to express their worries. One person pleaded, "Watch the dog doesn't get burned!! He's close to the fire!!" Another added, "Get that poor dog away from that fire!" Many fans voiced their concerns about the dog's safety, urging Tammy to ensure its well-being.

Many attacked Tammy for being an irresponsible pet owner. "Why would you let the dog so dangerously close to the fire????? Irresponsible beyond," one user said. Tammy's half-sister, Amanda Halterman, came to her defense, explaining that the dog was simply walking by when Tammy took the picture. Despite the clarification, the incident raised questions about responsible pet ownership and the need to prioritize the safety of our animal companions.

This news comes shortly after Tammy's sister, Amy Slaton, shared the sad announcement of her own dog's passing. Last year, Amy took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to her Chihuahua, who lived until the age of 22. The photo featured the beloved pet staring directly into the camera as she sat on a fluffy pillow on the couch. Amy expressed her love for her furry companion and captioned the image with the words "Rip little bit. I love you so much 2000-2022."

Fans of 1000-lb. Sisters flooded the comments section at the time with messages of sympathy, offering their condolences to Amy and her family. They expressed their sorrow and acknowledged the incredible life the dog had lived. Many praised Amy for the love and care she had provided to her pet throughout its long life.

However, some followers were curious about the circumstances surrounding the dog's passing and requested further details from Amy. In response, she explained that they had taken the dog to the vet for what they believed to be allergies, only to discover through X-rays and blood work that the dog had been suffering from severe lung cancer. In the final days of Little Bit's life, they kept her comfortable with medication before she peacefully passed away.

The incident involving Tammy's dog and the loss of Amy's pet highlight the deep bond between humans and their animal companions. Pets are often considered members of the family, and Tammy's recent post has sparked discussion about how a pet's well-being and safety should always be a priority, with pet owners being mindful of potential hazards and ensuring that their furry friends are protected from harm.

As public figures, the Slaton Sisters have their actions often scrutinized. In a recent series of photos exclusively released by The U.S. Sun, Tammy Slaton was caught on camera without her wedding ring during a day trip to Indiana with her brother Chris Combs. These pictures revealed Tammy's newfound single status, post her split from ex-husband Caleb Willingham. A source reportedly claimed that the divorce was due to Willingham's failure to adhere to his diet during rehab, resulting in weight gain and neglect of his recovery program.