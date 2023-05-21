'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Ditches Wedding Ring in New Pics After Split from Caleb Willingham

Reality television personality Tammy Slaton, known for her appearance on the popular show "1000-Lb Sisters," has made headlines once again as she was recently spotted without her wedding ring. The photos have sparked speculation about the status of her relationship with ex, Caleb Willingham, leading to reports of their split.

In a surprising twist, Tammy Slaton was caught on camera without her wedding ring during a day trip to Indiana with her brother Chris Combs. The photos, taken earlier this month, reveal her newfound single status. Although she was seen wearing a band on her right hand, her left finger was noticeably bare, as per The U.S. Sun.

Tammy Slaton — who had weight loss surgery in the last season of 1000-Lb. Sisters — typically uses a wheelchair or walker is now walking on her own.#1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/rYVWNh0sf4 — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) May 14, 2023

Speculations regarding Slaton's separation from Caleb, have now been confirmed. According to insiders, the couple is officially separated, with Slaton reportedly preparing to file for divorce. The source claimed that the split was primarily due to Willingham's failure to adhere to his diet during rehab, resulting in weight gain and neglect of his recovery program.

It is alleged that a heated argument erupted between Slaton and Willingham regarding his lack of commitment to his health journey, leading Willingham to express his desire for a divorce. However, he apparently attempted to backtrack on his decision afterward. Despite his efforts to salvage the relationship, Slaton's sisters, Amy and Amanda, encouraged her to move on, believing it was in her best interest.

According to a family insider, Slaton's decision to end her marriage was deemed the right move for her well-being. The insider cited Willingham's declining health and the burden of caring for him after his rehabilitation as major factors in the breakup. With Slaton still on her own journey to recovery, taking on the responsibility of another person's care would be overwhelming. The source also claimed that Slaton's assets were protected due to a prenuptial agreement allegedly signed by Willingham.

Since the separation, Slaton has reportedly found solace in the arms of a new love interest, Greg Morgan, an Indiana-based TikToker. Sources close to Slaton revealed that they met on a dating app and hit it off immediately. Despite the distance, Morgan has made the effort to visit Slaton, taking a six-hour bus ride from Indianapolis to Kentucky. During one visit, he even had the opportunity to meet Slaton's family, which suggested that their relationship was progressing.

Slaton's decision to remove her wedding ring and her confirmed split from her husband have left fans and followers of the "1000-Lb. Sisters" star intrigued and curious about her future. As she embarks on a new chapter in her life, Slaton has found support and companionship in the form of Morgan. Only time will tell how their relationship develops and whether Slaton's journey toward self-improvement continues alongside her newfound love.