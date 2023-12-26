Savannah Chrisley, known for Chrisley Knows Best, recently opened up about why she hasn't visited her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, in prison for about three weeks. For Savannah, navigating Thanksgiving—and now Christmas—without them around has been an emotional challenge. The 26-year-old reality star revealed on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, that juggling her responsibilities of her younger brother Grayson and niece Chloe, along with her new romance with Robert Shiver, has made it challenging to find time for prison visits.

Last year, Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, leading to their imprisonment. While Todd is slated to be released on January 22, 2033, and Julie on October 19, 2028, they are currently working on appealing their conviction. Savannah emphasized that celebrating holidays without her parents, including Thanksgiving, has been particularly challenging, describing it as 'holiday grief.'

In a video shared on her Instagram Story on Christmas Eve, Savannah addressed her followers, admitting that she wasn't feeling the holiday spirit. "Just because it's the holidays doesn't mean you have to be all joyous and happy if you're not feeling it. I feel you," she empathized, reports People. Savannah, who spent Thanksgiving with country singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, acknowledged that the holidays were different this year.

On her podcast, Savannah reflected on spending Thanksgiving with the Aldeans, stating, "It just reminded me what awesome people I have in my life and people that just love on us, and they see, like, tough times." She expressed gratitude for friends who have become like family during this challenging period and acknowledged the positive impact the Aldeans have had on her younger siblings. In a subsequent Instagram Story, Savannah invited those who didn't have 'anywhere to go' to join her for Christmas, emphasizing the importance of creating a welcoming space during the holidays.

"It has been really tough, especially going to visit mom and dad, being in a relationship, and feeling like I want something for myself at times," Savannah expressed. In the past, she would visit her parents almost every weekend, but her current priorities have led to a shift in her schedule. Savannah, who took on the role of guardian for Grayson and Chloe, shared that her focus has been on managing the kids' 'travel and holidays and school and work' instead of spending time with her parents, reported E! News. She acknowledged the internal struggle, saying, "I have this layer of guilt that weighs over me, like, 'Oh my gosh, you have to go see them. Like, how selfish of you?' I'm the angel on one side and the devil on the other, and just this constant battle of feeling what I'm doing isn't enough."

