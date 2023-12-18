Here's What Savannah Chrisley Plans This Christmas for Her Parents Todd and Julie Who Are in Prison

Since January 2023, Todd and Julie Chrisley have been incarcerated. The Chrisley Knows Best actors were found guilty of federal fraud charges and concealing their money from tax officials. As a result, they received a total sentence of 19 years in jail. As per the recent reports, their children are planning to visit the couple during Christmas.

Jay Surgent, the Chrisleys' attorney told Radar Online, that as early as this weekend, Savannah plans to see her father at FPC Pensacola in Florida; the other kids will probably follow suit. They will also go separately to see Julie, who is serving a seven-year term at FMC Lexington in Kentucky. The source confirmed that their children "are looking forward to getting together for the holidays — even if it's at an institution." The outlet revealed Savannah is disappointed that her parents won't be joining them for their "traditional" Christmas meal at home. Surgent added, "They are sad about that, but truly have faith they are coming home."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rick Diamond

Todd began serving his 12-year term in Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie reported to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky to serve her seven-year sentence. On September 8, however, the Federal Bureau of Prisons verified that the sentences of Todd and Julie Chrisley had been reduced. Recently, Todd revealed his living conditions—which include rodents, squirrels, and attempted extortion—for the first time since they were put in jail. As reported by Today, in a phone conversation with Chris Cuomo for his News Nation program Cuomo. Todd said, "It is so disgustingly filthy. The food is literally, I’m not exaggerating... the food is dated, and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they are literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting, I don’t know, they are getting a thousand calories a day."

1/3

Reality star Todd Chrisley - jailed for bank fraud and tax evasion - says his Federal prison has unsafe food, mold, and a dead cat fell out of the ceiling onto the food. The prison denied me access to interview him, but I was able to ask Chrisley questions through his lawyer. pic.twitter.com/fcHsAx7GYa — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 9, 2023

Todd added that individuals were contacting Savannah, his daughter, asking for money to protect him. He said, "There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter asking for $2,600 dollars a month for my protection." As per the WSB TV, in 2017 it was revealed that the family patriarch had been neglecting to pay his Georgia income taxes for years, and the state launched an inquiry. Later, the reality stars were charged on 12 charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to conduct bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States by a federal grand jury in Atlanta. In Georgia's Northern District, Peter Tarantino, the family accountant, was also indicted.

The couple resolved their Georgia state tax evasion allegation by agreeing to pay $147,944.75 to settle the matter with the Georgia Department of Revenue and received a refund of more than $66,000 for the tax years from 2013 to 2016. The pair was still facing a 12-count federal charge, however. Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of wire fraud, conspiracy to conduct bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States on June 7, 2022, after the commencement of their trial in May. Eventually, in November of the same year, both of them were sentenced to jail.

