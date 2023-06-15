Savannah Chrisley Reveals That Marriage Scares Her More Than Having Kids Amid Parents' Prison Sentence

Savannah Chrisley openly admitted that the concept of marriage frightens her more than the prospect of having children.

During the latest episode of her podcast "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," the former "Chrisley Knows Best" star confessed to guest Lindsay Ell that she harbors uncertainties about getting married, People reported. "It's so hard because in the south, too, you experience this, like, [the perspective of] 'You should be married. You should have kids,' and I say the thought of marriage scares me more than kids," she said.

"I don't know if it's maybe — and this is gonna sound so bad, but I think maybe because kids, you're in control of, you know? So if I were to have a kid, it's my responsibility to take care of them and I make sure they get from point A to point B. All these things. But with marriage, it's kind of like you're giving over a part of yourself to someone, so they have the ability to hurt you. It's a weird thing I'm still trying to figure out in my mind," Chrisley said.

Chrisley's remarks came several months after she discussed her future in light of her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, facing prison sentences. In an episode of her podcast, she admitted that she currently has no intentions of getting married or starting a family while her parents are serving their sentences. According to a report by Page Six, Chrisley revealed to Emmy Medders, her future sister-in-law, that she feels unable to progress or move forward in life without the presence of Todd and Julie. "In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid," Chrisley explained.

Image Source: Getty Images | Rick Diamond

Following their conviction for bank fraud and tax evasion, Chrisley's parents Todd and Julie were sentenced in November to a combined total of 19 years in prison. Chrisley revealed that her father provided her with words of encouragement, urging her to continue moving forward, emphasizing that they will always be together, even if they have to be apart physically. "Dad was like, 'I may not be here in front of you, but I'm still alive. I'm still fighting. You don't have to live a day without speaking to me,'" she shared.

As the guardian of her niece Chloe,10, and younger brother Grayson, 17, during her parents' incarceration, Chrisley has been facing a range of conflicting emotions. She acknowledged experiencing anger as part of the grieving process and even questioned her own desire to have children after witnessing the impact of her parents' situation on her family. "I'm in that anger part of grief right now. I'm just angry at everything. And also, after taking on the kids, I'm like, 'Okay. Do I actually want kids? Do I?' You know, seeing how much this whole thing has affected us?" she revealed on Unlocked last month.

Image Source: Getty Images | Terry Wyatt

While recognizing that her initial response was fueled by anger, Chrisley wanted to ensure that her words were not misinterpreted. She emphasized that she harbors no negative emotions concerning her role as a guardian for the children and wanted to clarify any potential misconceptions. "I don't want anyone to take what I said out of context at all. I frickin love these two kids more than life itself. They are my everything. We have so much fun together. I try to have as much fun as possible," the 25-year-old revealed.