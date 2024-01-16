Amid not-so-ideal conditions, Julie Chrisley marked her 51st birthday with the enduring support of her family, providing her with a source of strength. Despite being behind bars, the best birthday present came in the form of a heartfelt gesture from her daughter, Savannah Chrisley, who fulfilled a promise and visited her on this significant day, as detailed by Radar Online. The family's unity and love became a major focus. Additionally, facing the challenges with strength and optimism, Julie expressed her reluctance to celebrate her birthday. Nevertheless, she maintained hope that this would be the last time that she was behind bars on her special day.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frederick M. Brown

Also Read: Savannah Chrisley Not Feeling Festive Amid Parents' Imprisonment: "Not the Happiest Time for Me"

While these developments took place, Julie's attorney, Jay Surgent, disclosed that her 26-year-old daughter, shared with her husband Todd, made the journey to FMC Lexington in Kentucky. This is where Julie is serving her seven-year sentence for fraud, recently revised to five years. Notably, the visit between mother and daughter took place without the presence of a glass partition, as Julie's prison facility permits contact visitation. The Chrisley matriarch and Savannah were able to share an embrace while spending quality time at a small table, adhering to the facility's set rules and regulations.

Savannah experienced the privilege of hugging and kissing her mother at both the beginning and conclusion of their visit to the prison. Despite the personal connection, the constraints of prison life persisted, with the duration of their time together closely monitored by prison staff. Unfortunately, in adherence to regulations, Savannah was unable to bring a birthday present for Julie, as visitors are prohibited from bringing food, packages, or any form of gift. Even written letters or cards were not allowed. Nevertheless, to support her mother, Savannah contributed to Julie's commissary account. Despite these limitations, Julie cherished the meaningful visit on her special day.

That’s sad. — KJ Harrison (@KJHarrison56) January 13, 2024

Also Read: Here's What Savannah Chrisley Plans This Christmas for Her Parents Todd and Julie Who Are in Prison

However, Julie was not permitted to communicate with Todd on her special day, marking her first birthday celebration behind bars. Her 50th birthday had been a grand affair celebrated at their Brentwood, Tennessee mansion, surrounded by family, just before Julie and Todd began their respective prison sentences on January 17, 2023. There's a prevailing sentiment among the Chrisley kids that this could be the final birthday either of their parents spends in prison, particularly with Todd and Julie's appeal hearing scheduled for April. According to reports from the Daily Mail, Savannah has taken on the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings since her parents' incarceration.

Also Read: Todd Chrisley Claims He Was Photographed in Jail While Sleeping to Blackmail His Daughter Savannah

While Todd has expressed dissatisfaction with the living conditions at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida and claimed that guards are singling him out for speaking up, Julie is keeping herself occupied, as mentioned by her daughter. She said, "She’s trying to do anything and everything—take classes, [be] first at-bat—everything known to man that she can do, she does. And you know my mom. Like, she walks into a room, if something needs to be done, she just starts doing it. So she’s trying to stay busy.”

More from Inquisitr

Divorce Speculations Arise After Julie Chrisley’s Husband Todd Persuaded Her for Tax Fraud Scheme

Savannah Chrisley Reveals That Marriage Scares Her More Than Having Kids Amid Parents' Prison Sentence