Julie Chrisley Has No Plans to Divorce Her Husband Todd Chrisley, Reveals Their Lawyer Jay Surgent

Despite the physical distance between Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, their emotional connection persists just the same. Recently, there was a rumor of an imminent divorce, reported by the Daily Mail. However, the couple refutes any notion of parting ways. Their legal representative, Jay Surgent, clearly affirms that their marriage has reached unmatched strength, further stating that divorce is not even a remote consideration for them. Surgent emphasizes that their commitment to each other solidifies their decision to remain united regardless of the circumstances.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Danielle Del Valle

As per the reports by OK Magazine, their lawyer stated that Todd and Julie's affection for each other has seemingly increased since they began their extended prison terms. “She makes statements like she wishes she could just be there to make sure he is eating or wishes she could just check on him and make sure he is OK,” the lawyer said speaking about Julie. “In the same regard, Todd is madly in love with Julie. His first questions on each call are about her and her wellbeing,” he added.

Surgent further revealed the significance of both Todd and Julie firmly holding onto shared faith in God as a hope to navigate through the challenging times that lay ahead with all the trials and tribulations going on. Their strong belief in the fairness of the justice system serves as their major hope, affirming their confidence that justice will ultimately prevail in their case. Presently, both Todd and Julie are behind bars after their conviction in a trial centered on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

Showing them how it is done! Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been sharing the secret to their successful marriage with viewers since Chrisley Knows Best debuted in 2014.



Before their reality show, Todd was first married to his high schoolhttps://t.co/5OdHWtUrHa pic.twitter.com/iPo9e6Bd2r — ExactNewz (@ExactNewz) January 18, 2023

Todd had his original 12-year sentence cut down to 10 years, while Julie's initial 7-year term was reduced to 6 years. However, their legal team is still making efforts from their end to overturn the conviction entirely. Meanwhile, Todd's lawyer also highlighted Julie's resilience behind bars, noting her strength and how it holds on to the foundation of their marriage. Simultaneously, earlier Savannah Chrisley, daughter of Todd and Julie, also shut down any divorce rumors, standing by the family's unified stance on their commitment to handle this situation together.

She also provided an update about the coping power of the Chrisley family matriarch as she navigates through the longtime separation from her husband during their time in prison. She said, "I just sat with my mother at visitation this weekend and she cried about how much she missed my father." So despite the physical distance between them, with Todd situated in Florida and Julie in Kentucky, both of them have chosen to uphold their marriage and remain committed to each other.

Additionally, Surgent also firmly pushed back the assertion suggesting Todd had persuaded Julie to go along with a supposedly "foolproof" plan. He emphasized that Julie has consistently confirmed her minimal involvement in the business dealings of their company. According to details provided by TMZ, Surgent clarified that Julie had been unaware of the actions carried out by their financial advisors, further reinforcing her stance regarding her limited knowledge of the financial affairs in question.

