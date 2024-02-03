In the world of Donald Trump, even his hair color has become a subject of intrigue and speculation. Recently, observers noted a subtle shift in the shade of his iconic locks when he appeared in a Manhattan federal court. The hue seemed to lean more towards light orange, prompting whispers about the ever-changing palette of the former president's hair.

According to insiders, Trump's notorious impatience is the root cause of this chromatic variability. It turns out that the man who once occupied the highest office in the land finds it challenging to sit still, especially when in the company of his hairdresser. Sources reveal that the stylists behind Trump's coiffure transformations often bear the brunt of his restlessness. They harbor frustration but are forced to conceal it because, as the insider notes, "Trump can't sit still as he needs at least to sit still for at least 30 minutes for [his hair color] to take," as per Page Six.

The consequence of Trump's perpetual fidgeting is a wide spectrum of hair colors, ranging from dark blonde to a luminous, almost neon orange. A stylish source adds, "Trump's hair color can vary wildly... depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job," as per Yahoo. Trump's impatience knows no bounds, and friends reveal that he rarely grants the stylist 30 to 45 minutes needed to maintain color consistency. The shorter the timeframe, the more the hue veers towards the bright orange end of the spectrum, reminiscent of his earlier years. His aversion to prolonged hair dye sessions is well-documented. "The former president hates sitting with the dye on his hair, and is always rushing the hairdresser; thus, his color can change every few weeks. And it gets lighter every time he washes it."

This quirk of Trump's hair routine has not gone unnoticed by high society fashion mavens, who can empathize with the struggle of enduring lengthy hair treatments. The debate surrounding Trump's hair color is not new; in 2020, Vogue reported a transition to a silver shade, while New York Magazine's The Cut speculated that Trump had abandoned hair dye altogether. The current shift in hair color is part of a broader style overhaul, coinciding with Trump's renewed political ambitions. Insiders suggest that the makeover encompasses everything from pastel-colored ties to slimmer suits, reflecting a desire to present a youthful image. Melania Trump, credited with helping the former president shed pounds, is reportedly involved in this image revamp.

Amid these style transformations, Trump faces legal battles, notably an $83.3 million fine for defaming E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault. Trump, quick to dismiss the verdict as a "Biden-directed witch hunt," remains unfazed. Sources close to him claim he is confident in his chances of winning the presidency again, predicting a landslide victory.