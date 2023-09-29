Vivek Ramaswamy Says He'll Deport American-Born Children of Undocumented Immigrants

In a bold yet shocking move, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his intention to deport American-born children of undocumented immigrants if given the chance to be the upcoming president. This controversial stand was reiterated during a jam-packed town hall, where Ramaswamy unapologetically said, "The family unit will be deported." This proposition quickly raised constitutional concerns as these children, by law, are U.S. citizens under the 14th Amendment. The Amendment clearly states, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

When pressed further on whether American-born children would be deported along with their families, Ramaswamy confirmed his intentions, "That is correct," reported NBC News. This stand challenges the broadly accepted interpretation of birthright citizenship and touches on a sensitive debated legal issue. Ramaswamy aligns himself with a conservative perspective that questions the automatic confirmation of birthright citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants.

He also states, "Under the legal theory that the child of an illegal immigrant is not someone who enjoys birthright citizenship, then it would be perfectly legally permissible to remove the entire family unit." However, even Ramaswamy accepts the shaky grounds on which his master plan stands. He said, "There are legally contested questions under the 14th Amendment of whether the child of an illegal immigrant is indeed a child who enjoys birthright citizenship," he says. "They are contested."

According to The Hill, A recent poll following a similar proposal by former President Donald Trump revealed that a high number of Americans believe the U.S. should continue facilitating birthright citizenship, with only a bunch of them supporting its termination. Ramaswamy is not the only one challenging the traditional aspects of the 14th Amendment within the GOP. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign in a border policy announcement suggested that birthright citizenship might not be a confirmed right for the children of undocumented immigrants, quoting it as "inconsistent with the original understanding of the 14th Amendment." De Santis further says, “We will take action to end the idea that the children of illegal aliens are entitled to birthright citizenship if they are born in the United States,” the plan, which is titled “No Excuses.”

Former President Trump, prominent for his strict immigration policies, had also promised to end birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants if re-elected. This recent stand on immigration adds to Ramaswamy’s constantly growing list of hardline stances. As per The Telegraph, The 38-year-old Republican candidate has earlier advocated for deploying the U.S. military to both the Southern and Northern borders and has suggested using drone strikes against Mexican drug cartels.

As Ramaswamy’s immigration proposition ignites debates on constitutional interpretation and human rights, it highlights the uncertain nature of immigration policy within the Republic Party. The viability of such a plan would undoubtedly face significant legal challenges, potentially making it a focal point of discussion in the upcoming presidential race.

