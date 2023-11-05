One of the most persistent rumors that has circulated over the years in the ever-engaging world of the Kardashian-Jenner clan revolves around Khloé Kardashian's paternity. While the reality TV star is known for her larger-than-life personality and turbulent relationships, her true parentage has become the subject of intense fan speculation. Let's take a look at fan theories and rumors that suggest Khloé's real father is Kris Jenner's former hairdresser, Alex Roldan.

According to a 2020 report from Showbiz CheatSheet, the controversy over Khloé's parentage stems from a number of factors, with a strong emphasis on her physical appearance. Notably, Khloé has changed dramatically over the years, raising concerns about her resemblance to her siblings and late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. Jenner has openly admitted to having affairs during her marriage to Robert Sr., fueling further speculation about Khloé's true biological father, reports Screentrant.

A popular theory that has captivated fans for years suggests that Khloé's real father is Alex Roldan, Jenner's former hairdresser. Khloé and Roldan have a striking resemblance, especially before Khloé underwent extensive cosmetic procedures. While it's important to remember that physical characteristics alone cannot determine parentage, the uncanny similarities between them have fans curious.

many people believe alex roldan - kris jenner’s former hairstylist - is actually khloé kardashian’s dad. do you see any similarities? pic.twitter.com/qNzYE2QA3j — . (@PROBLEMATICFAME) February 2, 2021

A comedian's online comment in 2020 sparked renewed interest in the theory, claiming that Khloé and Roldan "look exactly the same." This claim added to the ongoing discussion about Roldan being her biological father. Notably, as Jenner's hairdresser, Roldan played an important role in her life, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Another long-held belief is that former football player and actor O.J. Simpson is Khloé's biological father. This theory is based on the fact that Khloé's legal father, Robert Sr., was a member of O.J. Simpson's legal team during the infamous murder trial. Furthermore, Jenner and Robert Sr. were close to O.J. and his late ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

O.J. Simpson addressed the rumors in June 2019 by posting a video on Twitter in which he denied being Khloé's father. Given the complex dynamics that characterized the Kardashian-Jenner family's social circle at the time, this vocal denial did little to quell the speculation, and fans continue to ponder the possibility. Jenner has publicly expressed regret over her infidelity during their marriage. In an interview with Diane Von Furstenberg on her podcast, she admitted that her infidelity was her "biggest regret."

Jenner tried to persuade Khloé to take a DNA test, but she refused, saying, "I don’t need someone to tell me who my family is." This sentiment is similar to that of her late father, Robert Sr. "She’s mine and I don’t care who the father is," he was quoted as saying by family friend Joni Migdal.

Khloé eventually agreed to take a DNA test to put an end to the rumors and persistent speculation. The results revealed that her ancestors were from the Middle East, implying that Robert Sr. is her biological father. This revelation was met with relief and celebration among her sisters, especially Kourtney, who exclaimed, "You are my sister," to which Khloé responded enthusiastically, "Oh my God, we are sisters."

