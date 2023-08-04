Kim Kardashian Reveals the Minimalist ‘Color Palettes’ She Uses to Style Her Employees' Uniforms

Simplicity is key for Kim Kardashian. The Kardashians star has adopted the less is more philosophy throughout the years. She is, after all, well-recognized for her minimalist interior design and monochrome beauty products.

Kim says that her aesthetic standards also apply to her staff, as reported by E! News. While appearing in December 2022 on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, the founder of SKIMS talked about color-coordinated clothing for her employees. "Absolutely. I have uniforms," she said, explaining, "It's not like, 'Hey, this is your uniform. It's just color palettes."

While noting that there isn't much color-blocking, Kim—who revealed that she has a rulebook for her staff—explained that they can choose to wear "grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, and khaki." The reality TV personality also said that her crew was actually glad to have a straightforward dress code. "My house is so Zen," Kim explained. "So I asked how everyone felt about it, and everyone actually said, 'That would make our life so easy.'"

She added, "And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, let's do this." The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then made a joke about having "a free dress day on their birthdays or something."

This isn't the first time Kim has discussed her reasons for favoring simplicity. She talked about the inspiration behind her decision to use concrete sculptures and various tones of stone after presenting a home collection under her SKKN by Kim brand in an interview with Architectural Digest in September.

"I find that there is so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, the minimalist design creates a sense of quiet and calm," she told the outlet. "I've let my kids decorate their own rooms—they can go wild with whatever colors they want—but in the main part of the house, I really like the calmness minimalism brings." Kim added, "For these new home accessories, I wanted to make sure they really complemented the skin-care line and were designed to display my products and elevate any home with modern, minimalistic elegance."

The entrepreneur shared in a video from February 2022 for Vogue's 'Objects of Affection' series that she keeps her California house painted in monochrome colors to help her relax in her stressful life, as per US Weekly.

The tight décor guidelines, however, don't apply to the room of her four kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. "I have the playroom filled with clutter," Kardashian explained. "Bedrooms — one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs. It’s like each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun, but in the main house, I really like the calmness."

