8 Indicators Suggesting Robyn Brown's Influence on Kody Brown's Life and Career in 'Sister Wives'

Here are 8 Signs Robyn Ruined Kody's Life and Career

Image Source: TLC

Robyn Brown from Sister Wives is causing trouble for Kody Brown. Her behavior is affecting his relationships and work. Robyn's constant complaints and control are harming their plural marriage. She often uses passive-aggressive tactics and crying to get her way. Despite Kody thinking she's perfect, her actions suggest otherwise. In Season 18 of Sister Wives, their marriage shows cracks as Robyn expresses her frustrations through small complaints. Her influence raises concerns about the future of their relationship and the show.

1. Robyn Changed Kody's Personality

Image Source: TLC

Robyn, known for her subtle influence, has subtly shaped her husband Kody's behavior over the years. Though not overtly bold, Robyn has a knack for getting her way indirectly. Her passive-aggressive tactics have influenced Kody, who now exhibits moodiness and irritability, transforming the once-cohesive Brown family into chaos, as per Yahoo! Robyn's insistence on prioritizing their relationship has led to the departure of three wives, causing emotional turmoil for Kody. Ironically, she now complains about a situation she played a pivotal role in creating. By favoring Robyn, Kody inadvertently triggered a series of events leading to the family's meltdown. Despite her seemingly meek demeanor, Robyn's strategic decisions reveal a strong and calculating character. Her complaints about the aftermath of divorces engineered by her actions may be a case of reaping what she sowed.

2. Robyn Cut Kody Off From His Older Sons, Including Paedon Brown

Image Source: TLC | (Inset) Instagram: @paedonbrown

Robyn's role in exacerbating tensions within Kody's family is evident as relationships with his older children hit a low point. During a Christmas gathering, toxic dynamics disrupted the holiday spirit, culminating in a text chain where Kody's older sons expressed their grievances. Robyn initially engaged in the drama but later withdrew. However, she went further by manipulating Kody into avoiding his older sons during the special occasion, a move deemed cold-blooded. Kody must assert himself and strive to mend the strained bonds with his children, particularly with Paedon, who currently avoids communication. Despite the family turmoil, Robyn believed the older sons would create drama, leading to Kody's avoidance of them during the holiday, as per Screen Rant.

3. Robyn Made Kody A Laughingstock

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Kody, once a figure trying to normalize polygamy on Sister Wives, now finds himself mocked and portrayed as a sad clown in Season 18. The implosion of his plural marriage onscreen has made him a laughingstock, with Robyn, one of his wives, playing a significant role in his downfall. While not directly emasculating him, Robyn influenced questionable choices and encouraged feuds with his other wives—Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown. Kody's preference for Robyn led him to antagonize the other wives, turning the once-serious portrayal of polygamy into a farce, as per US Magazine. He embraced the role of a leading man, promoting the concept of "sacred loneliness," where women silently suffer in unfulfilling spiritual unions. Despite feigned sympathy, Kody's true colors as a dyed-in-the-wool sexist emerged, revealing his disdain for women's complaints.

4. Robyn Befriended Meri

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gabe Ginsberg

Meri, Kody's least favored spouse, found an unlikely confidant in Robyn, despite Robyn's reputation for subtly hurting the other wives. Their friendship seemed contrived, as Robyn secretly desired monogamy with Kody. Meri, unaware of Robyn's ulterior motives, shared her secrets, unknowingly providing Robyn with leverage. Robyn, acting like a double agent, gathered intel to manipulate situations to her advantage. This complicated dynamic further hindered Meri's attempt to disengage from the marriage. When Meri disclosed her plans to move, the bizarre love triangle involving Kody, Meri, and Robyn unfolded, with Kody displaying a lack of respect for Meri, as per In Touch Weekly. Robyn's closeness to Meri exacerbated Kody's problems, ultimately contributing to the achievement of her goal to remove the other wives.

5. Robyn Lives Like A Wealthy Woman

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @robyn_browns_nest (L), @tlc (R)

Kody's financial choices, particularly regarding Robyn, raise questions about potential debt. The couple resides in an opulent house with lavish features like a wine fridge and gourmet kitchen, contradicting their conservative Mormon lifestyle. Despite Robyn claiming she doesn't require upscale living, the reality might differ off-camera. Living in what can be considered a palace, Robyn's accommodation stands in stark contrast to Janelle Brown's modest rental apartment. Even Kody's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, accuses him of extravagant spending, as per US Weekly. However, it's speculated that Kody's lavish expenditures are driven by a desire to please Robyn, his true love.

6. Robyn Seemed To Run My Sisterwife's Closet Into The Ground

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Marcel Thomas

Robyn may have ruined Kody's online business, My Sisterwife's Closet. The family's e-commerce venture, selling jewelry and merchandise, got a revamp with Robyn's designs. However, her initial energy fizzled out, and the website shut down, as per IMDB. It's unclear if it was Kody's decision or a result of Robyn's management. Attempting to outshine Sister Wives, Robyn, lacking entrepreneurial experience, may not have grasped the hard work needed. The company, once seen as a failure, now has a murky reputation. The family stays silent about why the business is inactive, leaving unanswered questions. Kody likely lost money invested in the venture.

7. Robyn is Not Even Happy With Kody

Image Source: TLC

In pursuit of monogamy, Robyn persuaded Kody to forsake his polygamous lifestyle, but doubts linger about her true feelings for him, as per People. Recently, signs of restlessness and detachment mirror patterns seen in Kody's past ex-wives. While reveling briefly in being the last wife standing, the initial thrill wanes. The once prominent polygamist is now just an ordinary man with a single wife, altering his status and perhaps affecting his fragile ego. Living with Kody has proven challenging, and the shift from a grand polygamist to a commonplace spouse may wound more than his pride—it could impact his financial standing.

8. Robyn's Manipulations May End Sister Wives

Image Source: Instagram | @sisterwivestlc

Robyn's quiet preference for monogamy might spell trouble for Sister Wives. A storyline with just one real wife lacks the drama viewers love. The idea of a "Kody and Robyn" show seems kind of boring—how much excitement can they generate alone? The show thrives on the tension among the wives, and without it, things might get dull. In a TLC clip, Robyn accuses Kody of messing up their relationship, adding a twist to the plot. If Sister Wives goes down, it hits Kody's wallet hard. Money is a big deal for him, and if earnings drop, he might turn on Robyn, blaming her for the financial fallout. It's not just a show at stake; their real-life relationship and finances could take a hit too, as per Screen Rant.