'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Speaks Out on Kody Brown's Polygamous Lifestyle

Mykelti Brown Padron, star of the reality TV show "Sister Wives," has expressed her doubts that her father, Kody Brown, will marry again. In a video shared on Patreon, Mykelti said that she "heavily doubts" Kody will remarry after splitting with his former wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown. Mykelti's husband, Antonio "Tony" Padron, added that he is "pretty 100 percent sure that's a no."

Mykelti went on to explain that she believes Kody is finished with his polygamous lifestyle, as he and his wives are no longer active members of the Apostolic United Brethren, the church where the polygamy-based faith of Mormonism came from.

Currently, Kody is still married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. However, his other intimate relationships have come to a close. Among Kody's plural marriage, Christine was the first wife to depart. She announced the split in November 2021, citing that they had "grown apart," but they would continue to co-parent and be present in each other's lives. Christine made an announcement earlier this month that she is engaged to David Woolley, indicating that she has moved forward. As mentioned by cbs8.com, Meri announced her separation from Kody in early January, stating that after a decade of working on their relationship in their own unique ways, they have decided to end things permanently.

Image Source: Sister Wives | TLC

Meri disclosed that Kody no longer considered himself married to her, during the "Sister Wives: One-on-One" special in December. She also mentioned that it was his decision to terminate the relationship. Janelle and Kody also announced their separation during the same special.

Image Source: Getty Images | Ethan Miller

During the chaos of his four marriages, Kody began to question the idea of continuing with polygamy. Following the separation, Meri has been enjoying her newfound single status, posting photos of herself on social media with a radiant smile and spending time with her friends. On Instagram, Janelle expressed her hope for a healthy and happy year with an upbeat message, and shared a video detailing her "health journey," with the caption: "I'm ready for you 2023!"

As mentioned by PEOPLE, during the 2022 reunion special, Kody shared his reservations about the polygamous way of life, admitting that it had caused him to question his beliefs. He admitted that he questions polygamy "all the time". "When you really start being honest, you look up to the heavens and say, 'God, you inspired me to do this. Why is it such a mess now?'" he explained. "It's really shaken me up and made me question the entire lifestyle. It's been a challenge."

Image Source: Sister Wives | TLC

Kody has 18 children across all his marriages. It seems that the family is moving on and finding happiness outside of polygamy.