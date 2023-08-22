Hailey Bieber Covers Stomach With ‘Strategically Planned Outfit’ for Night Out, Fans Suspect Pregnancy

Hailey Bieber is famous for her incredible sense of fashion and style. She can pull off any kind of outfit on any given occasion. Be it getting decked up for the annual Met Gala or out for a stroll, her ensembles never disappoint. When enjoying a night out, she shines as brightly as the stars. This is why, her recent choice had fans confused when the supermodel wore something chic yet unusual that specifically covered her abdomen.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

As per The Sun, Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber headed for a fun night in Los Angeles yesterday. She looked gorgeous in the usual fun mini dress. The jet-black attire had a leather finish and went quite well with her pair of matching black block heels. Her hair and makeup were just as stunning. Her blonde locks were tied up in an elegant bun. While her makeup included nude hues with a pink blush on her cheeks.

No outfit is complete without accessories! And so she held a matching black handbag on her shoulder with a gold buckle. This went well with her chunky gold earrings. The highlight of this decadent dress is its lightly knotted pattern around her waist. Fans found the position of this little detail lightly peculiar and began to ponder over the fact that perhaps she was covering up a possible ‘bump’.

However, this wasn’t the only time the Peaches singer’s wife had planned outfits that covered her stomach. Earlier this month, the blissful couple were reportedly on a romantic date in the sunny side of California at Hollywood. She sported a floral plunge dress with her iconic bun and sunglasses. But this time it wasn’t the outfit, it was her coy pose that had fans abuzz with anticipation.

Eventually, her Instagram followers began to flood the comment section of her posts in hopes of uncovering the truth behind whether or not she was actually pregnant. Several among her 50.1 Million followers assumed that perhaps Hailey was in the initial phase of her first trimester. “I bet you she’s in the early stages” speculated one person.

Another one recalled how the Grammy-winning singer’s wife had been appearing in rather baggy and comfy clothes such as sweatshirts and hoodies with joggers. But not just with clothes, the user even notes the use of articles to conceal her stomach. “She has been hiding it in recent weeks with objects in front of her belly and baggy clothes which she doesn’t usually do” ponders the person.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

The most renowned pregnancy speculation was the time when the pair were on another possible date in California. She was spotted wearing some classy jeans followed by a basic crop top followed by a rustic tan oversized jacket with buttons on it.

Her hubby appeared as cool and casual as possible and was walking alongside his beloved wife in a corridor with their supposed friends. Then out of nowhere, a friend of Hailey’s blurts out, “I know you're pregnant!” To which she simply smiled and went about her day. As of now, there’s been no official statement issued by the Biebers in light of recent events.

