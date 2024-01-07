In the realm of celebrities, interviews can either be a smooth sail or a tumultuous journey. Taylor Swift, famous for her grace under pressure, has had her fair share of uncomfortable moments during interviews, specifically when certain topics cross her boundaries. One of the most notorious incidents in Swift’s career was Kanye West interrupting her acceptance speech at an awards show. Understandably, this became a consistent topic in interviews, with many interviewers keen on reopening old wounds. Something similar happened when she was asked about John Mayer, too.

First things first, during an interview on MJ Morning Show, Swift tried to move the conversation away from the infamous VMAs incident. Sharing her discomfort, Swift firmly said, "I really would appreciate it if we could talk about something else because I've asked you three times now, and I'm trying to be nice about it because it just isn't something we need to spend this whole interview talking about." She handed the phone to her publicist, emphasizing the need to move past that specific question. "Hey guys, we've got to move on past that question. I'm sorry. Can we talk about something new, like her record, You Belong With Me, going #1?" her publicist exclaimed.

In another instance, after a public falling out with Mayer, Swift addressed the situation in her song, Dear John. As per TheThings, in response, Mayer gave his opinion on the matter in an interview; mocking the song, he exclaimed, "I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I'd already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest, you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower. I will say as a songwriter that I think it's kind of cheap songwriting. I know she's the biggest thing in the world, and I'm not trying to sink anybody's ship, but I think it's abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, 'Wait till he gets a load of this!' That's bulls***."

As per Glamour, when Swift was asked about Mayer’s comments in another interview, she promptly shut down the conversation. "No! I don't want to know, I don't want to know... I know it wasn't good, so I don't want to know. I put a high priority on staying happy, and I know what I can't handle." Swift elaborated, "It's not that I'm this egomaniac, and I don't want to hear anything negative, because I do keep myself in check. But I've never developed that thick a skin. So I just kind of live a life, and I let all the gossip live somewhere else. If you go too far down the rabbit hole of what people think about you, it can change everything about who you are."

In both instances, Swift demonstrated a remarkable ability to assert her boundaries during interviews. Rather than succumbing to uncomfortable discussions, she redirected the conversation to more positive and relevant topics, showcasing her poise and determination to prioritize her well-being. Swift's grace under pressure continues to be a testament to her resilience and strength in navigating the challenges of fame.

