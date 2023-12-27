Fans Say Hailey Bieber and Her Bodyguards "Have Secrets" After Spotting "Tension" In New Video

The biggest drama surrounding Hailey and Justin Bieber's life is his ex, Selena Gomez. However, this time, a video showed the Rhode founder making mysterious gestures to her bodyguard while standing close to her husband, Beiber. Several fan theories claim the model-turned-businesswoman has "secrets" with her guard.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

The Biebers went to attend a fashion event in London, where the attendees caught a questionable moment on camera. The 27-year-old was glued to the Canadian singer, who was lost in his own world, but fans have assumed he's more than just a bodyguard to her and that she was flirting with him in a code language.

Her eyes and hand gestures seemed to show that the model was doing everything to get his attention despite being closely standing with Beiber. She held a wine glass in one hand, and her eyes were constantly reaching out for the bodyguard.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

Fans on Facebook shared their two cents on the video. A Facebook user, @Amanda King, wrote, "That happens when you got a boy but really need a man." Another fan, @Deanna Didomizio, said, "They look like they have secrets." A third fan, @Nash HM, added, "Justin looks [like] he is the bodyguard."

@Rachal Paz joked, "LOL, even a blind man can see what is going on." Another Facebook fan, @Linda Resiato, pointed out, "And Mr. There is too obsessed with himself to notice someone is eating his mango with pepper literally... before it has ripened." Another fan, @Ria Haley, commented, "Body language will always say more than words..."

Prior to this video, the model discussed the challenges of being married to Beiber and how she has overcome the emotional baggage and public scrutiny attached to his name and past relationship. In a September 2022 cover story for Harpers Bazaar, she opened up about what it feels like to be a "Beiber."

"I just think life is changing all the time," said Hailey. "I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know?" The couple were both rushed to the hospital for a blood clot and partial paralysis.

After the duo recovered from their ailments, they were back to their business, Hailey with her skincare line, and Beiber resumed his Justice world tour. Despite their differences and constant scrutiny by the fan pages, she calls her husband her "best friend."

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," said Hailey. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides."

Before the duo got married, they had been friends. They dated on and off but not getting serious until 2018. In 2019, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended only by close friends and family. "At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she admitted.

