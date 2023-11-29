In a recent court filing, attorneys representing former President Donald Trump have taken a bold step, suggesting that former Vice President Mike Pence might be collaborating with Joe Biden's administration prosecutors. The filing, highlighted by Politico's Kyle Cheney on X, points to Pence's handling of classified documents as a potential leverage point for prosecutors.

And lastly, Trump is foreshadowing an attack on Pence’s credibility, suggesting he was motivated to shape his story to match prosecutors’ needs because of the classified docs found at his home. pic.twitter.com/HqRTzpVz1O — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 28, 2023

The filing states, "In January 2023, Vice President Mike Pence reportedly turned over at least a 'dozen' documents bearing classification markings. In February 2023, the FBI found at least one additional classified document at Vice President Pence's home," reported Raw Story. Trump's lawyers argue that the potential legal challenges faced by Pence could have motivated him to align with authorities by providing information consistent with the Biden administration's narrative, which they claim is false.

“A source revealing another discovery of classified roughly a dozen government documents were uncovered at the home of former vice president Mike Pence.” pic.twitter.com/OHFnwrvYwB — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2023

Legal experts, however, predicted that Pence would likely face no charges for retaining classified documents. The key distinction between Pence and Trump lies in their cooperation with investigators. Unlike Trump, Pence reportedly cooperated fully, refraining from obstructing law enforcement officials during the retrieval of documents. This development further strained the already fractured relationship between Trump and Pence, stemming from Pence's refusal to unilaterally block the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump's legal team explicitly accuses Pence of colluding with President Joe Biden to safeguard himself against potential legal repercussions. This accusation arises in the context of a new motion filed in the federal election interference case against Trump, where questions about Pence's credibility take center stage. Pence's criticism of Trump's baseless claims of election fraud, which allegedly fueled the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, adds complexity to the situation.

The federal grand jury's indictment of Trump in August includes charges such as conspiracy to defraud the United States based on allegations of attempting to overturn the election results. Trump vehemently maintains his innocence, attributing the charges to political motives. In their recent filing, Trump's lawyers assert that Pence may have provided information to the Biden administration to avoid charges related to having classified documents on his person despite leaving the White House, reported Newsweek.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani noted that accusing cooperating witnesses of lying to protect themselves is a common defense strategy, which aims to undermine their credibility, setting the stage for the upcoming trial, where the defense must address why former members of Trump's inner circle are testifying for the prosecution.

Pence successfully avoided charges despite classified documents being found at his Indiana home. He willingly turned over at least a dozen documents in January, with an additional one discovered in February. Legal analysts emphasized the distinction between Pence and Trump in handling classified documents, pointing out that Pence's cooperation helped him evade charges, while Trump's lack of cooperation resulted in federal charges.

A few points about the revelations from Mike Pence today: 1) he's going to be a killer witness against Trump -- the Boy Scout VP saying he told him repeatedly well before 1/6 that there was no fraud and Trump at one point seemed to acknowledge that he knew; — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) November 29, 2023

The strained relationship between Trump and Pence, who were once close allies, further deteriorated after Pence's refusal to block Biden's Electoral College victory. Despite Trump's claims of election theft, Pence stands by his decision to certify Biden's win, highlighting the deep divisions within the Republican Party.

