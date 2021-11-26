NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Sixers Trade Would Pair Ben Simmons With Draymond Green In Golden State

When the 2021 NBA offseason started, rumors have been swirling that the Golden State Warriors were targeting a superstar on the trade market. Though they still have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, there were speculations that the Warriors still want to add a fourth superstar that would help them reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty in the 2021-22 NBA season.

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to numerous big names on the trading block, including All-Star point guard Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.