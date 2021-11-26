NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Sixers Trade Would Pair Ben Simmons With Draymond Green In Golden State

When the 2021 NBA offseason started, rumors have been swirling that the Golden State Warriors were targeting a superstar on the trade market. Though they still have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, there were speculations that the Warriors still want to add a fourth superstar that would help them reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty in the 2021-22 NBA season.

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to numerous big names on the trading block, including All-Star point guard Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Sixers Trade Would Pair Ben Simmons With Draymond Green In Golden State

Potential Trade Between Warriors & Sixers

In a recent article, Corey Rausch of Fansided's Hoops Habit suggested a fresh trade idea that would enable the Warriors to acquire Simmons from the Sixers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons.

Though a straight Simmons-Wiggins swap would work financially, the Warriors would need to add a young player like Moody to convince the Sixers to engage in a blockbuster deal.

Warriors Pair Draymond Green With Ben Simmons

There would definitely be some questions regarding Simmons' fit in Golden State, especially with the presence of a player with a similar skill set in Green. However, Rausch believes that pairing Simmons with Green would make the Warriors a more dangerous team on both ends of the floor this season.

"However, the thought of employing a defense and passing game led by Draymond Green and Ben Simmons would be a thing of nightmares for the rest of the league," Rausch wrote. "Simmons is among the best players in the world at creating three-point shots for others. Doing that for the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole would lead to some of the most aesthetically pleasing basketball imaginable."

Warriors Add A Solid Two-Way Player

Simmons would be an interesting addition to the Warriors. Though he remains hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, he's still a solid two-way contributor in the league. He would give the Warriors a very reliable third-scoring option behind Curry and Thompson, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and lockdown defender.

Last season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN. Aside from making them a more competitive team, he could also serve as a potential bridge to a new era of Warriors' basketball when Curry retires.

Trade Benefits Ben Simmons & Sixers

Parting ways before the 2022 NBA trade deadline would benefit both Simmons and the Sixers. In the proposed blockbuster deal, Simmons would be given the opportunity to play for a California team and a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Meanwhile, by sending Simmons to Golden State, the Sixers would be acquiring Embiid's former Kansas teammate, Wiggins, and a talented prospect in Moody. Wiggins may not be a legitimate star but with his ability to shoot the ball from the three-point range, he could form a better on-court pairing with Embiid than Simmons.

