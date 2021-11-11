NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns To Warriors, Ben Simmons To Timberwolves In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster

As the 2021-22 NBA season goes deeper, several crazy trade ideas have started to surface in the league. These include a hypothetical three-team trade scenario that would send All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns to the Golden State Warriors and disgruntled star Ben Simmons to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the proposed trade scenario by Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors would get Towns, Jake Layman, and a 2023 second-round pick, the Timberwolves would receive Simmons, James Wiseman, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick, while the Sixers would acquire Andrew Wiggins, Jaden McDaniels, and a 2022 first-round pick.