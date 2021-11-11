NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns To Warriors, Ben Simmons To Timberwolves In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster

Instagram | Karl-Anthony Towns

JB Baruelo

As the 2021-22 NBA season goes deeper, several crazy trade ideas have started to surface in the league. These include a hypothetical three-team trade scenario that would send All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns to the Golden State Warriors and disgruntled star Ben Simmons to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the proposed trade scenario by Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors would get Towns, Jake Layman, and a 2023 second-round pick, the Timberwolves would receive Simmons, James Wiseman, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick, while the Sixers would acquire Andrew Wiggins, Jaden McDaniels, and a 2022 first-round pick.

Fearsome Foursome

Instagram | Karl-Anthony Towns

Trading Wiseman, Wiggins, and multiple future draft assets would undeniably be a tough decision for the Warriors, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Towns' caliber. Towns would fulfill their dream of adding a fourth superstar who would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty in the 2021-22 NBA season.

It would still take time for Towns to familiarize himself with Coach Steve Kerr's system but once he builds chemistry with Curry, Thompson, and Green, the Warriors could form another fearsome foursome in Golden State.

Towns On-Court Impact

Instagram | Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns would be an incredible addition to the Warriors. His potential arrival in Golden State would significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor. He would be an upgrade over Wiseman at the Warriors' starting center position, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, on-court facilitator, rim protector, and floor-spacer.

This season, Towns is averaging 22.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

A No-Brainer For Timberwolves

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_free_throw_(cropped).jpg

The proposed three-team blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Timberwolves if Towns is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. By trading Towns, the Timberwolves would be acquiring one of their top trade targets in Simmons, an immediate replacement for KAT at the starting center position in Wiseman, and two future draft assets.

Wiseman and Simmons could immediately join D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, and Malik Beasley and form the Timberwolves' new core in the post-Towns era.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Sixers?

Wikimedia Commons

While the hypothetical deal seems beneficial for the Warriors and the Timberwolves, it remains a big question mark if the Sixers would even entertain such a trade scenario. The package that includes Wiggins, McDaniels, and a future first-round pick clearly doesn't match the Sixers' asking price for Simmons.

Wiggins may be currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, but he's still far from reaching the All-Star level. As of now, the Sixers remain hopeful that they could get Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard for Simmons.

