Benny Blanco Gushes About His 'Goal' to Have Babies with Girlfriend Selena Gomez in Future

Benny Blanco has grand aspirations with his singer-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. He envisions the next phase of his life including wedding vows and expanding their family. The music producer opened up about his plans when asked about marriage and kids by Howard Stern on his show, The Howard Stern Show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sarah Stier

"I want to have kids. That's the next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of godkids, I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids," Blanco revealed. When questioned about the possibility of marrying Gomez, Blanco remained elusive, confessing that he feels unready for such plans. He shared jokingly, "I don't have anything. I have no shoes on. I gotta get my act together!" Adding about his feelings for Gomez, he shared, "When I do look at her. I'm always like, ‘I don't know a world where it could be better than this.'" The relationship of the couple surprised many fans of the Single Soon hitmaker. Blanco himself confessed he hadn't anticipated a romantic connection with the singer and didn't even realize their first outing was a date. Recalling his first date he said, "It was so crazy. When we went out on our first date, I didn't even know it was a date. I remember sitting there and she's like, 'Well, I would have worn something different for this date,'" the musician continued. "What?! We're on a date?!"

Although Gomez hasn't addressed her thoughts on marriage and starting a family, she hasn't hesitated to express her affection for Blanco, regularly posting affectionate messages on social media dedicated to her partner. A source close to the songwriter told US Weekly, "He makes Selena laugh. He makes her feel secure and happy. They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever. She definitely sees this relationship going the distance. They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page another. Selena has found the love of her life. She’s ready to settle down." Gomez also wished Blanco by posting about him on her social media. "Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco," the post caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Previously, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in February episode, Gomez shared, "I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you. And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel. It's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome." While Gomez and Blanco share a strong personal and professional bond, fans may approach their relationship with caution due to Blanco's past controversies.