'MAGA Mother of the Year' Lauren Boebert Lambasted for Going to Trump's Hearing But Not Her Own Son's

Lauren Boebert, the Republican Congresswoman from Colorado, is facing backlash for her actions surrounding two highly publicized court cases. On one hand, she made a public show of support for former President Donald Trump by attending his criminal trial in New York City over alleged hush money payments. However, she did not extend the same support to her own 19-year-old son, Tyler Boebert, when he recently appeared in court facing criminal charges himself.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

This juxtaposition of Lauren supporting Trump but not her own child has sparked widespread criticism accusing her of hypocrisy and misplaced priorities. Many took to social media to lambast the 'MAGA Mother of the Year' for being there for a politician but not her own child. As such, @RonFilipkowski said, "Boebert doesn't show up for her son's criminal court dates where he says he can't afford a lawyer. Instead, the MAGA Mother of the Year is up in NYC giving a hand to Donald Trump."

Boebert doesn’t show up for her son’s criminal court dates where he says he can’t afford a lawyer. Instead, the MAGA Mother of the Year is up in NYC giving a hand to Donald Trump. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 16, 2024

@TheRickyDavila said, "Tyler Boebert was in court a week ago over his grand theft auto crime spree. He didn't have a lawyer nor was his QAnon terrorist mother Lauren Boebert there to support him. She was in New York to show support for the orange traitor at his criminal trial. Family values my a-s." Other comments ranged from "Family first??" to stating bluntly, "The Boebert kids don't have a chance at a decent life with parents like them."

Well, Lauren Boebert shows up for Donald Trump in court today, but she never showed up for her son's court appearances. The Boebert kids don't have a chance at a decent life with parents like them. pic.twitter.com/BVabwwrYZo —  Let it Ride 🇺🇦🇮🇱🇳🇴 (@kathrynresists) May 16, 2024

Lauren proudly announced her presence at Trump's trial with a post on the social media platform X, stating, "I'm in New York City for court with President Trump today. We are 100% behind him!" as per Newsweek. She was among several Republican lawmakers who traveled to New York to demonstrate allegiance to the former President as he faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Yet when her son Tyler had a court appearance just a week earlier, on May 9th in Colorado, Lauren was conspicuously absent. Tyler is facing 22 charges, including felony counts related to alleged vehicle break-ins and thefts of property in his hometown of Rifle. During that hearing, the judge admonished Tyler for not yet having obtained a lawyer, to which he replied he was having difficulty affording one.

I’m in New York City for court with President Trump today.



We are 100% behind him! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 16, 2024

While filming a Cameo video in February after Tyler's arrest, Lauren did say, "I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man, and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him," as per HuffPost, but her recent actions appear to contradict those words.