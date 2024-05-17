Harrison Butker Made a Contentious Statement and Whoopi Goldberg Stands by Him

Whoopi Goldberg responded to Harrison Butker's recent divisive comments in an unexpected way. On Thursday, May 16, Goldberg and her co-hosts spoke about the continued outrage over Butker's remarks. Given that the NFL player was speaking at a Catholic institution, Goldberg contended that he had the right to express his religious views.

As reported by People, Golderg clearly stated, "Listen, I like when people say what they need to say. He’s at a Catholic college, he’s a staunch Catholic. These are his beliefs and he’s welcome to them. I don’t have to believe them. I don’t have to accept them. The ladies who were sitting in that audience do not have to accept them."

Butker spoke specifically to the female graduates during his May 11 graduation speech, stating, "For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

Here is Harrison Butker’s full speech



CHRIST IS KING pic.twitter.com/TA9sMUY7ds — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 17, 2024

In addition, Goldberg compared the current situation to the 2016 national anthem protests by Colin Kaepernick, during which demonstrators demanded the same respect. She suggested, "The same way we want to represent when Colin Kaepernick takes a knee, we want to give respect to people whose ideas are different than ours."

But unlike Goldberg, the other co-hosts weren't as understanding. Sara Haines said that Butker is 'not walking with Jesus,' while Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin criticized the sportsman for his offensive remarks.

Hostin said, "I thought what was most problematic certainly was what he said about the LGBTQ community, and he said it was sinful behavior." Griffin took issue with him because, although he praises the job of the 'homemaker', he overlooks half of the Bible, which calls on women to lead their communities.

On the other hand, Joy Behar disapproved of everyone and said that he had 'mother issues' as a result of his mother's accomplishments as a scientist. She said that he should 'see a therapist.'

After all the clips from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s speech at Benedictine College, here's the response pic.twitter.com/BJt3Tr0aun — Ariadne Castilho (@end4ira) May 15, 2024

After Butker's remarks Senior Vice President and chief diversity and inclusion officer of the NFL Jonathan Beane issued a statement to People, "Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization.

The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger." Additionally, Butker came under fire for what seemed to be calling Pride Month the 'deadly sin sort of pride that has a month dedicated to it' and for denouncing 'dangerous gender ideologies,' which many took to be criticism of the trans community.

Several celebrities also reacted to Butker's remarks. As reported by Marie Claire, prominent country music artist Maren Morris shared a snippet of his statement on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I choose the bear."

This is a reference to the widely circulated internet inquiry that asks women whether they would rather meet a bear or an unfamiliar guy in the woods if they were left alone. Not a single woman has hesitated to answer 'bear'. Another Rapper Flavor Flav tweeted, "Sounds like some players “need to stay in their lanes” and shouldn’t be giving commencement speeches."