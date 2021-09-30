Trending Stories
Emmy Rossum Stuns Wearing Multiple Ponytails With New Baby

Emmy Rossum close up
EmmyRossum/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Emmy Rossum needed no flourishes - although she created her own - while strolling around sunny Beverly Hills with her prominent TV producer husband, Sam Esmail (Battlestar Gallactica, Mr. Robot), and new baby last weekend. The 35-year-old actress, who welcomed baby Samantha at the start of summer 2021, was all smiles in a casual look with a little hair flourish as she pushed her little one around in a stroller on Sunday, although it wasn't a private affair as the paparazzi chased her.

Emmy wore zero makeup, she doubled up on the ponytails, and she was even caught smiling.

Fuss-Free Outing With New Baby

Emmy Rossum cradling her dog

Scroll for photos. Rossum, best known for her 2011-2021 stint as Fiona Gallagher on Shameless after shooting to fame as Katie Markum on Mystic River, was seen confidently pushing her stroller while on a sidewalk and accompanied by husband of four years Sam Esmail.

Video footage and photos showed Emmy on suburban streets while in mom jeans, white sneakers, plus a chic-but-slouchy black sweater. The star wore her dark and curly locks tied back and parted down the middle - The Daily Mail noticed her "two ponytails."

See The Photos Below

The actress, fresh from her birthday two weeks ago, had 44-year-old hubby Esmail walking the family dog] - the couple owns two, named Sugar and Pepper.

Over on Instagram, a stunning mom-and-baby photo has been highlighting Emmy's motherhood, a post coming with her cradling her baby while planting an affectionate kiss on her head. "When I was pregnant I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies," Rossum began.

Vaccine Reminder

Emmy Rossum cradling her baby
EmmyRossum/Instagram

Noting the arrival of her little one coming in the midst of a global pandemic, the actress added: "In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine."

Unfortunately, it was a mixed response over in the comments. While a fan sending approval wrote: "Smart decision. No one in our circle of family/friends has gotten really sick or died from covid including the pregnant mamas and their babies," others shamed the star for talking vaccines - the conspiracy theorists seemed alive and well.

Birth Announcement

The official arrival of Emmy's daughter was marked on Instagram with a post showing pregnancy shots and a footprint in the final slide.

"5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world," Rossum wrote.

Emmy did not post her pregnancy journey to social media, choosing instead to share bump shots after she welcomed her daughter. She waited only a day after the arrival to break the news to fans. For more from Emmy, give her Instagram a follow.

