Eminem's Daughter Hailie Stuns Hiking Desert In Sports Bra

Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is stunning Instagram while hiking through Arizona's heat. The influencer and daughter to 46-year-old rap superstar Eminem has been busy racking up the followers with her hilarious TikToks, with Thursday bringing the Michigan-based star reposting her latest share for her 2.1 million Instagram followers. Fans saw the beauty working up a sweat in a sports bra and leggings, but the video didn't come without humor. Hailie was "exploring" Sedona, AZ, and it looks like Instagram was invited. Check it out below.