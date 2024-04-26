Christina Aguilera Enjoys a Good Dirty Joke and Can’t Quit Falling for NSFW Links

Singer, Christina Aguilera, who has been busy enjoying her month-long break, recently sat down with NYLON to discuss topics ranging from her astrological sign to her fantasy festival lineup to her top beauty advice for long days. As she prepares to return to the stage for select weekends starting May 31 to August 3, fans were surprised to know about the NSFW joke that never fails to crack her up.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

During the interview, when the interviewer asked the singing sensation, "What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why?" Aguilera replied candidly, "I fall for this every time, but I’ll receive these shocking news-caption stories from friends, and when I go to click on it, it’s just a picture of a huge d**k or some sexual stuff. It gets me every time. A good dirty joke is always fun."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Randy Shropshire

In the interview, she also shared her bizarre take on ghosts. "I’ve had some supernatural encounters for sure. Some in childhood, and then in a house I bought as an adult, both were really freaky...I love ghost shows and hearing about others’ experiences for sure. I do not mess with Ouiji boards or anything like that — you have to be careful about calling unwanted energy in."

Subsequently, when asked about her first concert and her memories of it, the Genie in a Bottle singer shared, "That’s always been a hard question for me since I was a performer. As a kid, I was around so many different types of shows, and it was a bit of a blur." Recalling some fond memories, she added, "But one show that stands out is when I did a talent competition in Romania when I was 16. I remember seeing Sheryl Crow perform, and it had a great impression on me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

Recently, the First Lady Jill Biden and acclaimed singer have united in support of women's abortion rights. With the approaching elections in November, social issues, particularly those concerning women's rights, have significantly influenced electoral outcomes. "It was shocking and devastating. From state to state, abortion bans went into effect, threatening the health and lives of women across the country," Biden said commenting on the 2022 ruling made by the Supreme Court, The Hill reported. Echoing Biden, Aguilera stated, "While also threatening doctors with prosecution for simply doing their jobs. And now, extremists are even threatening the right to access IVF and contraception for so many families."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

Biden and Aguilera raised concerns about the consequences of a federal abortion ban, highlighting that over one in three American women of reproductive age currently reside in areas where abortion is restricted. Biden added, "Secrecy, shame, punishment, danger, even death. Extremists are working harder than ever to drag us back to a past we thought was long over." Standing beside, Aguilera asserted, "I will not let my daughter live in a world where politicians make decisions about her body."