Biden Takes a Shot at Trump's Infamous COVID ‘Inject Bleach’ Comment: "It All Went to His Hair"

During the COVID-19 pandemic, former President Donald Trump once suggested that people might wish to inject themselves with bleach to treat the coronavirus. The Biden campaign wants to ensure that it is never forgotten. Recounting the 2020 claim, President Joe Biden trolled his political rival on Air Force One, on social media as well as on the presidential podium.

LOL: President Biden just made fun of Donald Trump in the most perfect way “Remember when Trump was trying to deal with COVID, he suggested injecting a little bleach in your veins… he missed, it all went to his hair.” Dark Brandon is here! pic.twitter.com/cHwI4M2a4p — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 24, 2024

Shortly after receiving the support of the Building Trades Unions of North America, Biden used the chance to disparage his predecessor, The New York Times reported. “Remember when he was trying to deal with Covid, he said just inject a little bleach in your veins?” Biden said to a laughing, cheering crowd. “He missed it. It all went to his hair.” Only a day earlier on X, formerly Twitter, Biden had posted a video of the infamous incident. “Don’t inject bleach,” Biden wrote. “And don’t vote for the guy who told you to inject bleach.”

Don’t inject bleach.



And don’t vote for the guy who told you to inject bleach. https://t.co/4ggDwycPlY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 23, 2024

Trump's widely known comment has been made fun of endlessly in the last four years. At a White House briefing in the early stages of the pandemic, Trump suggested that a disinfectant such as bleach or isopropyl alcohol may be 'injected inside' a person's body to help fight the virus. “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute,” Trump said. “And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

There was an instant commotion over the remarks. Health hotlines were inundated with inquiries from callers. Certain governments were forced to issue an urgent warning to citizens, not to swallow disinfectant or laundry detergent capsules. The manufacturers of Lysol and Clorox begged Americans not to swallow or inject their products.

Additionally, according to QZ, the nation was negatively impacted by Trump's denial of the pandemic initially, and his aggressive dissemination of false information concerning mask usage. Communities of color had disproportionate rates of disease and mortality. Enormous disparities exacerbated pre-existing injustices like homelessness, poverty, and poor educational outcomes. Trump also continually blamed China for the pandemic, using racist slurs like 'kung flu' which led to increased attacks on Asian Americans.

It’s hilarious that Trump supporters actually defend him by saying:



“He did NOT tell people to inject bleach!!



He simply said doctors should experiment with injecting disinfectant directly into people’s lungs.” https://t.co/BvEsrukBZN — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) April 23, 2024

Early in his administration, Biden avoided publicly mentioning Trump by name, but with the 2024 election drawing near, Biden is challenging his predecessor more vehemently and directly. Michael Tyler, Biden's campaign aide, told NPR that the intention is to make the public aware. He asserted, "Talking about rounding up Latinos, banning Muslims, rooting out his political enemies like 'vermin,' echoing the rhetoric that we've seen from folks like Hitler and Mussolini in the past...When he does that, we are going to raise the stakes for folks."