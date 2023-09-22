Donald Trump Did Not Wear Covid Masks as They Could Smudge His Bronzer, Reveals Former Aide

Donald Trump is basking in some contentious accusations against him, but this time this bizarre revelation has rather led to the tickling of more funny bones. A revealing excerpt from former aide Cassidy Hutchinson's forthcoming book sheds light on why former President Donald Trump resisted wearing a face mask during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hutchinson alleges that Trump's refusal to don a mask was rooted in concerns that it would disrupt his carefully maintained appearance, specifically his bronzer, making it visible on the mask straps.

Image Source: Getty Images | Win McNamee

According to The Guardian, the incident in question occurred in May 2020 when Trump visited a Honeywell factory producing masks. This was just two months after the World Health Organization had declared the Covid-19 pandemic. During his visit, Trump opted not to wear a mask, even as the factory played Paul McCartney's Live and Let Die as a cover song.

Trump justified his lack of a mask by stating that he had worn one briefly but stopped after consulting with the "head of Honeywell," who allegedly assured him that he didn't need one. However, Cassidy Hutchinson's account of the situation paints a different picture.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

According to Hutchinson, Trump initially decided on a white mask during the visit and even sought the opinions of his staffers. When Hutchinson silently shook her head, Trump inquired why she disagreed. She pointed to the straps of her N95 mask, drawing attention to the bronzer on them. It was at that moment Trump examined his own mask and noticed the bronzer marks.

In response, Trump exclaimed, "Why did no one else tell me that?" He promptly removed the mask and declared, "I'm not wearing this thing." Hutchinson's account implies that Trump's aversion to wearing masks stemmed from concerns about his appearance, as he did not want the bronzer to transfer onto the mask straps.

Hutchinson goes on to suggest that this vanity-driven decision had far-reaching consequences. This rejection, in turn, had implications for the spread of the virus as millions of his followers followed suit.

Ex Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson reveals Trump almost never wore a mask during the pandemic because it would mess with his makeup: “When he looked at the straps of his mask, he saw they were covered in bronzer. He wasn’t happy about that. ‘Why did no one else tell me… pic.twitter.com/Smhy9djIYC — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 21, 2023

Throughout the pandemic, Trump consistently declined to wear a mask and downplayed the severity of the virus. He also propagated various conspiracy theories related to COVID-19, including the idea that disinfectants could be used to treat the virus. After recovering from his own COVID-19 infection, Trump confidently asserted that those who had recovered from the virus were immune and boasted of a "protective glow" of immunity.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Hutchinson's account provides insight into the former president's decision-making during a critical period in the pandemic when mask-wearing and public health measures were hotly debated. It highlights the role of personal image and vanity in shaping Trump's response to the Covid-19 crisis.

