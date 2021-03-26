Demi Rose Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Steamy Instagram Selfie

Brunette bombshell Demi Rose thrilled her 16.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy selfie she captured outdoors.
The photo was taken while she was abroad in Ibiza, Spain, as the geotag indicated, and she appeared to be in a breathtaking spot. Several towering trees were visible behind her, and she stood on what looked like a paved patio area with a view of a gorgeous lake and various greenery.
A large outdoor decorative lantern was positioned on the patio area near her, adding some visual interest to the space.