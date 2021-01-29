‘Love Island’ Model Arabella Chi Sits With Her Legs Spread Apart In Cotton Lingerie

Social media star Arabella Chi stunned her 608,000 Instagram followers after posting a double picture update where she sat with her legs apart while decked out in a revealing undergarment set.

The ensemble consisted of a bralette and panties in a pretty light beige color that highlighted the Australian model’s sun-kissed skin. The top featured a triangle cup silhouette with spaghetti straps and a plunging v-neckline that exposed the model’s collarbone and décolletage. A thick elastic band wrapped under her bust with the brand of the lingerie set, Lounge, printed in large white letters.

Showcasing her toned midriff, Arabella completed the set with a matching pair of undies. The garment was a high-rise silhouette, with the same thick elastic band as the bralette. The band rested just below her waist in a style that accentuated her hourglass figure.

The bralette and undies were both made from a cozy cotton of material that added to the casual but sensual vibe of the shots.

Arabella accessorized with a wrinkled white Oxford shirt. The garment had appeared to slip down from her shoulders and pooled around her forearms in a just-got-out-of-bed look.

Last but not least, the influencer sported two gold stacked necklaces, a couple of rings, and a chic pink manicure. She styled her dark blond hair into a trendy center part and beachy waves that cascaded down to her shoulders.

The setting for the photo was a bedroom, and Arabella perched on the edge of a bed covered with white duvet covers and a dark brown headboard.

Arabella posted two pictures in total. In the first, she opened her legs slightly as she looked out over her shoulder to a spot off frame with a distracted expression. In the second, she faced the camera directly while giving followers a smoldering look.

Fans went wild over the double-picture update and awarded the post over 15,000 likes and a number of glowing comments.

“Oozing with glamor and hotness,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with two pink heart symbols.

“Two Instas in ONE day… I’m blessed,” raved a second.

“I am obsessed with everything about this look. It’s the perfect balance of comfy and sexy. You look amazing, but then again you always look amazing,” gushed a third.

“Breathtaking,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with three heart-eye face emoji and a fire symbol.

It is not the first time this week that the former Love Island star has stunned her fans. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Arabella recently dropped jaws after modeling a semi-sheer black lingerie.