Donald Trump Admitted He ‘Ordered A Murder’ Of A U.S. Citizen, MSNBC Anchor Says

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes used Twitter on Thursday to highlight comments from Donald Trump’s campaign rally in North Carolina the same day and suggested the president admitted to ordering the murder of an American citizen.

“Yes there’s a lot going on, but here’s the president saying he successfully ordered a murder executed by US Marshals,” Hayes wrote.

Trump’s comment was referring to the killing of a self-described antifa supporter who was accused of murdering a conservative Trump supporter at a caravan for the president in August.

“We sent in the U.S. marshals, took 15 minutes it was over. We got him. They knew who he was they didn’t want to arrest him, and 15 minutes that ended.”

Michael Reinoehl was accused of killing Aaron “Jay” Danielson Reinoehl and later located by members of the U.S. Marshals Service. As reported by The Guardian, Attorney General William claimed that Reinoehl attempted to escape his arrest and brandished a firearm. But a New York Times report raised questions about the accuracy of this narrative, noting that all but one witness said they did not hear the officers give commands or identify themselves before they began shooting at the suspect. Notably, witness Garrett Louis claimed the officers began firing so suddenly that he initially believed they were criminals.

“The paper also reported on the official statements of the officers to investigators, which have not yet been released to the public, noting that one officer alleged he thought he saw Reinoehl raise a gun inside the vehicle, but that two others said they did not,” The Guardian noted.

As the publication noted, Portland police obtained a warrant to arrest Reinoehl for charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm. Reinoehl spoke to Vice for an interview that was published hours before his death. According to the protestor and father of two, he was acting in self-defense and would have been killed had he not.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Hayes wasn’t the only one to express alarm at Trump’s comments on the killing. Per Raw Story, Susan J. Demas, the editor-in-chief of Michigan Advance, claimed that Trump was bragging about an extrajudicial murder on American soil. Despite her alarm at his comments, she said that they would not become a big story because voters are “in denial” about the crisis the country is purportedly in.

