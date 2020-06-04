Jessica Weaver Bares Buns In Underwater Video As She Asks Her Fans About Their Travel Plans

Instagram model Jessica Weaver wowed her 9.4 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a thong bikini, the celebrity showed off her buns as dove deep and swam underwater.

“This looks like the perfect escape right now⁣,” she captioned the clip, which had a geotag of Nassau, Bahamas Islands.

Jessica then went on to explain that she was feeling “trapped lately” and imagined everyone else was too as a result of the recent lockdown and current restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

She also mentioned her hope that the world could unite for the better, likely in relation to the current crisis resulting from the death of George Floyd. Jessica then moved on and asked her followers where they would like to travel to next once restrictions were fully lifted.

In the short clip, Jessica wore a pale-colored string bikini that appeared to have some sort of pattern on the scant material. She matched the swimsuit with pink-edged flippers and a scuba snorkel. Plunging down into the water, her pert derriere was on display as she swam deeper into the clear water. Her long blond locks were held back by the mask she wore and her hair was seen playing out over her back as she kicked off.

Around her, plenty of fish were evident and they darted out of the way as Jessica moved through the blue-tinted water. Rocks and coral could also be seen underneath the Instagram sensation.

As soon as Jessica posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, it had gathered 122,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“I do not feel trapped at all. Even if my body is in one place, my prayers are not. As for where I would like to travel to, I just have a list and use a dartboard to see where. I have no particular preference,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Next year I’m going to England, France, Switzerland, and Italy,” a fan said.

“Jamaica has so many amazing diving spots and my heart this looks beautiful. Hopefully, I’ll make it to the Bahamas one day,” said yet another, emphasizing their post with some emoji.

In fact, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey their feelings. The most popular appeared to be various hearts, heart-eyes, and the thumbs-up emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently nearly bared all in an Instagram video. Wearing a pale-colored swimsuit, the model rolled over on a bed and showed off her killer curves for her adoring fans.