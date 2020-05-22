’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Stephanie Matto Cries Over Losing Erika Owens

Stephanie Matto is headed back to America, but she can’t help reflecting on her breakup and losing the woman she loves, based on a new 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days sneak peek recently released on TLC’s website.

The preview currently appears to be unavailable, but the new episode started with Matto packing her bags in preparation to return home to New York. As she packed, she talked to the show’s cameras about her failed relationship with Erika Owens, a woman she met and fell in love with online. Matto traveled to Australia to meet Owens, but the women quickly realize that their online chemistry didn’t translate in-person. As they continued to get to know each other, they also realized there were things they simply couldn’t stand about the other person. Owens felt Matto was a bit too controlling and insecure, while Matto felt betrayed by the fact that Owens failed to mention a previous relationship.

During last week’s episode, the women ended their relationship and Owens said she didn’t see how they could ever be on good terms again, despite Matto’s attempts at reconciliation, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“This trip went by so fast, and it ended in the worst way possible,” she said. “Erika and I have not spoken, we have not texted at all. My relationship with Erika is over.”

As she arrived at the airport, she began looking around, hoping to find that Owens had shown up to surprise her, but that wasn’t the case.

“I was hoping she would show up at the airport just to say goodbye and give me a hug,” she continued, before breaking into tears.

“I want to say I’m sorry that this ended this way, it’s not what I wanted. It sucks!”

Matto said despite the failed relationship, she doesn’t regret following her heart. She said the experience has taught her more about herself and that she’ll always keep a piece of Owens with her. When asked whether she’ll finally come out to her mother when she gets home, she said it will definitely be weird but she’ll likely continue to bottle up her feelings about Owens and her bisexuality.

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, when Matto arrived in New York, she was greeted by her mother, who immediately asked about her trip. Matto told the cameras her mother still believed Owens was just her friend and she still isn’t sure when she’ll actually admit to dating women.

Matto’s refusal to step out of the closet also played a role in her breakup with Owens.