Jojo Babie Stuns In Lacy Thong Teddy On A Bed

Jojo Babie has been sharing a steady stream of sizzling snaps to her Instagram feed over the past 24 hours, including her newest post of herself in lacy lingerie. The popular social media model posed on a bed for the update that has racked up over 25,500 likes in the first hour since it went live.

She balanced on her right toe and propped her left knee on the top of her bed and looked over her left shoulder at the camera. She placed her right hand in front of her midriff and raised her other hand into the air. Jojo gave an enticing look with her lips slightly parted and rocked a flirty makeup application that appeared to include a black cat-eye, purple eyeshadow, and white highlights under her brows. She also seemed to sport dark blush and light pink lipstick.

Her outfit was a bright, light turquoise color and had a thong cut in the back that left her bare booty on full display. The teddy had a high leg cut with scalloped edging and a racy cut in the front that left some of her sideboob showing. Her blond locks contrasted well against her ensemble and she wore it behind her shoulders in soft waves.

The bed that she posed on had white sheets and a light lime green headboard with mustard yellow trim. It matched the wall perfectly and had a small side table beside it with a modern lamp.

Plus, in the right side of the frame, there was a small alcove or hallway with a piece of artwork on the wall.

The model was well-lit thanks to the natural light that filled the room.

Many of Jojo’s followers seemed to love the update and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“You are a goddess,” declared a devotee.

Others seemingly couldn’t help but respond to her flirty caption.

“Sounds like a plan,” wrote a second admirer.

“Best weekend ever!!!” exclaimed a third fan.

“Sounds like a dream come true,” raved another supporter.

In addition, Jojo posted another eye-catching selfie a couple of days ago. That time, she wore a revealing and tiny neon yellow bikini and stood in what looked like her bathroom. The bikini top had small pieces of fabric and cutouts that left her underboob showing. She placed one hand on her chest and held the phone with her other hand and celebrated reaching 10 million Instagram followers, something she discussed in the caption. The update received over 149,900 likes.