Lyna Perez Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Impossibly Tiny Bikini

American bombshell Lyna Perez sent plenty of fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted an extremely revealing photo of herself bikini-clad on Friday, May 8. The internet sensation took to Instagram to post the image for her 5.1 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 27-year-old model was photographed outdoors as she basked in the sun’s rays on a beautiful day. She took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera, exuding a seductive vibe while she sat on top of a motorized vehicle. Lyna further shared a shy smile with the camera as she stared directly into the lens. Her long brunette hair — which featured some blond highlights — was parted in the middle and styled straight as it cascaded down behind her back.

It appeared as thought the beauty glammed the look up with a full face of makeup in the snapshot, likely to elevate her natural beauty. The application looked to include foundation, dark eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, eyeshadow, a light-pink lipstick, bronzer, and blush. Yet still, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she proudly flaunted her figure in a very skimpy two-piece bikini.

The bikini bra, which was black, tied around her neck and barely left anything to the imagination. As the top featured large cutouts over its triangular cups, it struggled to contain her full-figured assets, causing her to spill out and expose an ample amount of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

Lyna paired the revealing swimsuit bra with an even skimpier pair of bikini bottoms. The briefs, which featured a classic Brazilian-style cut, provided just minimal coverage as it highlighted her curvaceous figure, particularly her hips and thighs. Additionally, its high-waisted side straps, which Lyna had tied into bows, drew attention to her slim midriff.

Lyna did not accessorize the daring bikini as it was eye-catching enough on its own. Furthermore, she did not indicate where the photo was taken.

In the post’s caption, the model stated that she would give away access to her “premium” content to select fans who commented “Lynaritaa” below the image.

The racy snapshot was received with a great deal of support from Lyna-fans, amassing more than 43,000 likes in the first 45 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 3,000 fans took to the comments section to enter her contest as well as to offer praise on her physique.

“Oh my gosh,” one fan commented.

“So hot,” a second user added.

“I love your body,” chimed in a third follower.

“Best figure in the world,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Lyna is known for sharing sexy looks on social media, especially as of late. Just on May 7, she stunned fans after she went braless in a sexy shower snapshot, per The Inquisitr. The saucy image garnered more than 141,000 likes.