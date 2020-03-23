Bethany Lily April Plays Peek-A-Boo In Revealing Black Top

Bethany Lily April gave her Instagram fans a lot to talk about in a sexy double photo update that showed her clad in a revealing black top. Like many other models on the platform, April made mention of the quarantine in the caption of her shot, joking that this will be the start of many photos taken in her home. She used the hashtag “positive vibes” to make a point that she is trying to make the best of a not-so-ideal situation.

In the first photo, April appeared in the middle of the frame. Looking into the camera with her big, blue eyes, the model wore a serious look on her face. Behind her was a beautiful silver mirror and the reflection of a big, crystal chandelier. However, the main focus of the shot was definitely on the British model, who put on a sultry display in a black peek-a-boo top that flaunted her large chest for the camera. The NSFW outfit had cutouts and mesh running throughout and featured spaghetti straps while the bottom tucked into a pair of black pants.

April wore a casual application of makeup that included the basics — foundation, mascara, blush, nose contour, and lipgloss. The second photo showed the London-based model posing in a similar fashion, but her hair was placed behind the ears, putting her beautiful earrings on display. Much like the first photo, she could barely contain her chest, and it’s safe to say that the hot shots have left fans longing for more.

In a few short hours of the update going live, it’s earned over 121,000 likes and well over 2,500 comments. Most of her fans raved over April’s gorgeous figure while a few others told her to stay safe during this uncertain time.

“Babe! You’re absolutely perfect!” one follower raved, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“You’re making my quarantine so much better! Thank you!” another fan wrote.

“I think I pretty much know the answer to this question, but I’ll try my luck anyway, will you marry me? Haha,” one more social media user pleaded in addition to a few flame emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in a boxing-inspired outfit for another multi-photo update. In addition to a cropped gray top and a pair of red shorts, the hottie wore a pair of red boxing gloves on both hands and looked like she was ready to enter the ring.