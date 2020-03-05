Suzy Cortez Squats It Out In Gold Heels And Revealing Red Thong

Suzy Cortez took to Instagram on Thursday to squat it out in an insanely sexy outfit that included a red thong and gold heels. Cortez has been named “Miss BumBum” by fans because her pert derrière is one of her most well-known features and she regularly shows it off on social media. For her recent shot, the black-haired beauty took to her popular page to give fans a glimpse of her world-famous backside yet again.

In the beautiful new update, Cortez stood in a tropical paradise, showing off her bronzed and beautiful legs in a red thong that dipped deep into her backside. She paired the look with a matching bra of the same color. The beauty also added a lot of gold to her ensemble, including a pair of strappy pumps and a number of gold bracelets. The tattoos on her arms and back were on display as well.

Only part of her face was visible in the photo since she was looking off to the side, but Cortez appeared to be rocking her usual application of makeup that included eyeliner and mascara. She kept her hair off of her sculpted shoulders, wearing her long, dark locks down and off to the side. In the caption of the post, she urged her fans to join an exclusive part of her website for only $3.

The photo has not been live on her page for very long, but it’s already earned plenty of attention, garnering over 10,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments — numbers that only continue to climb. Most followers were quick to comment and rave over her figure, while countless others let her know that they wanted to shell out the extra money to see more hot photos. Most of the comments were in Spanish, although a few were in English and other languages.

“I want someone like you baby,” one fan gushed, adding a number of flame and red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“That’s so amazing,” a second fan remarked, in addition to a series of red heart emoji.

“Absolute beautiful,” complimented a third follower.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this is not the first time the beauty has stunned in a hot look. While standing on board a private jet in the middle of the aisle, the model showcased her rock-hard body in lacy white lingerie and a pair of sheer knee-high socks. That photo attracted a ton of attention from her 2 million fans.