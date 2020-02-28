‘Maxim’ Stunner Rachel Bush Shows Off Her Tiny Shorts & New Blond Hair In Racy Instagram Snap

Rachel Bush is giving fans an eyeful with her latest Instagram post while showing off her new ‘do.

The Maxim model took to the social media site to share a snap of herself wearing a tiny and very revealing pair of shorts that showed off plenty of her backside. The picture, which was originally posted to her Instagram Stories, showed Rachel facing away from the camera and wearing a sly smile on her face, with her multi-colored shorts rolled up at the waist to show off more skin.

The 22-year-old model posted the picture to her Twitter page as well, drawing a big reaction from her fans. Even though Rachel’s Twitter following is tiny compared to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, it still garnered some viral interest and attracted close to 1,000 likes. You can see the photo below.

The series of pictures and short video clips that Rachel recently posted also showed off a pretty significant change to her appearance. The normally raven-haired model was now rocking some blond highlights, and the color change seemed to go over well with her followers.

“You could be hairless and you’d still be the most gorgeous creature on earth,” one person wrote in a tweet that Rachel later quoted on her page along with the reply “Doubtful.”

The model seemed to enjoy interacting with fans in the photos, pinning several of their replies to her Twitter page. The model has grown her social media following thanks in large part to the close connection she has forged with fans, regularly posing questions and interacting directly with them. In her latest photos, Rachel seemed to like that fans took notice and joked about the bandage she wore on her left arm from an unspecified injury.

Rachel has been showing her social media followers that the long and cold winter is not getting her down, and not doing anything to slow her rate of posting revealing images. Though she frequently shares pictures from trips to the beach and time by the pool in revealing swimwear, Rachel has been doing her best to make do with the colder weather.

The shots shared on her Instagram Stories came from the warm confines of her home, but Rachel has also shown that she’s not afraid to get cold while showing off her body. She posted other pictures from a recent trip to Aspen, Colorado, where she wore some very weather-inappropriate attire.