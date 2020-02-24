Stunning Race Car Driver Lindsay Brewer Flaunts Her Curves While Posing With A Ferrari

Lindsay Brewer flashed her curves in a skimpy outfit as she posed in front of a Ferrari in her latest Instagram shots. The stunning race car driver published the photos to her feed over the weekend.

In the sexy snaps, Lindsay looked gorgeous as she rocked a skimpy white crop top with thin spaghetti straps and a knotted element in the front. She paired the top with some tight jeans, which included holes in both of the knees.

The outfit showcased the blond bombshell’s stunning curves, flaunting her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and long legs.

Lindsay wore her golden locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She accessorized with a tan coat that she wore off of her shoulders and a pair of aviator sunglasses that she placed on top of her head.

The model also donned a full face of makeup in the shots. The glam look included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the style with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude lips.

In the background of the pics, a large house and some green foliage can be seen, as well as a cherry red Ferrari, which Lindsay leaned her backside against as she smiled for the photos.

Of course, many of Lindsay’s more than 1 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button over 64,000 times and leaving more than 720 comments since it’s upload.

“Lindsay you’re incredibly beautiful. But can you please get out of the way I wanna see that Ferrari,” one of the model’s followers joked in the comments section.

“That house, and that car… stunning!” another adoring fan wrote.

“Awesome and that car behind you looks awesome to drive,” a third social media user stated.

“You’re absolutely stunning and beautiful big time and sexy as hell!! You’re absolutely perfect in every way possible perfect hair perfect body perfect legs perfect eyes perfect smile everything is absolutely perfect!!” a fourth person gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay often shows off her flawless figure in racy ensembles such as tight jeans, plunging dresses, tiny tops, bikinis, and more.

Just last week, the model rocked Instagram when she posed in a curve-hugging peach-colored crop top that showed off her figure while she modeled her new, bright blond hair. That photo proved to be popular among Lindsay Brewer’s fans as well, earning over 79,000 likes and more than 890 comments to date.