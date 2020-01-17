Johnny Galecki’s Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Shares Gorgeous Photos With Their Newborn Baby Boy

The 'Big Bang Theory' star and his longtime love welcomed their son in early December.

Johnny Galecki and his longtime love Alaina Meyer are celebrating their first month of parenthood. Nearly seven weeks after announcing the birth of their first child, the 44-year-old Big Bang Theory star’s girlfriend shared beautiful new photos of their baby boy to Instagram, and fans of the couple are thrilled to get a glimpse of their sweet bundle of joy.

Meyer posted a series of photos to the social media platform that showed her nursing her son and holding him lovingly in her arms. In the first photo, the couple’s protective dog is at Meyer’s feet as she sits in a chair to feed her baby boy.

Followers hit the comments section to react to the sweet mother-son moment.

“Awe mama bird in action,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful!! Such an incredible gift you are giving each other and the pup guarding you both,” another added.

Meyer also shared photos as she held her son cheek to cheek as the sun hit his back. The new mom captioned the pic with, “My heart.” Instagram fans also reacted to the stunning series of shots of the loving mother and her little boy sharing the quiet moment

“My heart is full,” one fan wrote. “Seeing the two of you is the best.”

“Beautiful photo!” another added. “Your heart beating out of your body but in your arms!”

Last month, Meyer and Galecki announced the birth of her son, Avery Stryker Galecki, with a photo of them holding his tiny hand. Since that time, Meyer shared a pic of her taking her baby for a walk in a stroller and holding him close to her in a baby carrier. The baby’s face has not yet been shown on social media.

It is no surprise that Galecki and Meyer have kept photos of their baby mostly private. When they first announced they were expecting a baby back in May, the couple asked for privacy during their pregnancy journey.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families,” Galecki and Meyer told People. “There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer first sparked relationship buzz in the summer of 2018 but didn’t go public with their romance until September of that year. The future parents made their red carpet debut at the People’s Choice Awards in 2018.