Kaylen Ward Suspended From Instagram For Selling Nudes To Raise $500K For Australia

Rising Instagram model Kaylen Ward, 20, is using her social media presence for the greater good — at least, she’s trying to. The Los Angeles native revealed on Sunday that she raised $500,000 to fight the raging Australian bush fires by selling nude photos to her followers. However, Instagram has since suspended her account, as her photos allegedly violated the platform’s nudity guidelines.

Ward, who calls herself “The Naked Philanthropist,” tweeted on Sunday that anyone who sent her proof of donating at least $10 to help fight the fires would receive a direct message containing a nude photo. She included an example photo in the tweet, which showed a close-up of her bare booty. She kept the photo censored by placing an emoji at the center.

“I was expecting to raise maybe $1,000 but the tweet blew up,” she told BuzzFeed News.

Ward explained to the publication that she had already been selling nude photos online and decided that the money could be going to a good cause.

“I was seeing all the posts on Twitter about the Australian fires and I was really concerned there wasn’t a lot of media coverage and not a lot of people donating,” she said.

Ward’s campaign started on Twitter, but her 50,000 Instagram followers quickly caught wind and joined in. She reportedly hired a few staffers to help verify donations and send out the nude photos.

Can y’all please go report all of these fake accounts pic.twitter.com/MssoVhl1nu — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

Ward’s operation didn’t last long on Instagram. She later tweeted that the social media platform deactivated her account, according to the New York Post. Instagram claimed that Ward posted photos that violated their strict nudity guidelines.

Ward denied the accusations. She made a backup account on Instagram, only to see that account deactivated as well. A number of fake accounts have popped up on the site, which Ward has been warning her Twitter followers about.

Instagram’s move caused a stir from Ward’s supporters on Twitter, as many praised the model for her efforts and slammed the photo-sharing site.

“Way to show your true colors by deactivating Kaylen Wards account. She did nothing on Instagram, helped gather donations and raise awareness, and you all decided to ban her? Shameful,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another person said that “not all heroes wear clothes.”

Despite her setbacks, the model made it clear that her efforts will not be stopped.

“My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won’t talk to me all because of that tweet. But f**k it, save the koalas,” she tweeted.

It was reported last week that “fire tornadoes” have been raging through forests and beaches in Australia, leaving thousands of people homeless and killing half a billion animals.