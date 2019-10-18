Mulatto Flaunts Booty In Skintight Bodysuit & Fans Are Loving It

Mulatto is keeping her 2.5 million Instagram followers on their toes with a steady stream of new photos and videos. The rapper first burst onto the scene thanks to reality TV show The Rap Game, a reality TV show where Jermaine Dupri mentors a group of young rappers. Mulatto was the inaugural winner of the show.

In her newest post, Mulatto was spotted rocking a patterned bodysuit. It was skintight, and featured a paisley-inspired design in blue and white. She stood with her back angled towards the camera, as she looked over her right shoulder with a small smile.

Fans were likely distracted by her booty, which she mentioned in her captions. This led to plenty of people leaving messages for the rapper in the comments section. It didn’t hurt that she wore a blue thong on top of the bodysuit.

“Tf you been eating?? people???” joked a fan.

“LMAOOOOOOOO,” responded Mulatto.

“D*mnnnnnn Latto teach us I need to get like you,” said another fan.

Others responded to the captions.

“We All Should Show A Tad Bit Of Appreciation To This Pic,” said a follower.

“We appreciate it too,” said another follower.

Mulatto also sported a bright reddish pink wig, which she wore in a middle part. She wore extra-long lashes, along with silver eyeshadow.

Behind her, you could see two walls that were completely filled with graffiti, along with a concrete floor with paint on it. She placed her hands on a short, black post.

The photo can’t be shared here, but you can check out the photo on her Instagram page. It’s been liked over 31,000 times so far.

In addition, Mulatto promoted her upcoming show on her Instagram feed, which is happening tonight at the Mirza Lounge in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The poster showed the rapper rocking a light pink and short wig, as she sported a fuzzy, blue bra along with a large, furry coat. She grabbed the jacket with her hands, and accessorized with multiple necklaces and rings.

Prior to this update, the rapper promoted a show that happened five days ago in Nashville, Tennessee. She was seen this time in a hot pink wig, which had long, crimped locks. She wore a white Louis Vuitton dress with a halter-style cut. She placed her left hand by her mouth, and showed off her colorful manicure. Mulatto kept the color theme rolling in this Instagram post with light yellow eyeliner that she wore on her upper lids.