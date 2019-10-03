American Model Daisy Keech Shows Off Her ‘Certified Real Booty’ In New Instagram Snap

American Instagram model Daisy Keech, who is known to her 1.3 million fans for her hot pictures, recently took to her page and shared another sultry snap to excite her admirers.

In the picture, the model could be seen wearing a stylish yellow top from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which she paired with white lacy panties that allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display. The model opted for minimal makeup and wore her blond tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

As of this writing, and within a day of posting, the picture has racked up more than 122,000 likes and over 950 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with compliments.

Those who follow the model are well-aware that she loves to show off her booty and is quite proud of being “all natural.”

According to an article by The Sun, in a bid to give a shut up call to her critics, the model even made a video of herself where she invited a plastic surgeon to examine her booty. After carefully looking at the model’s bum, the doctor confirmed that everything was peachy, thus giving her the world’s first ‘certified real booty’.

“Damn, you are so f*cking fine,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“Baby, I want that peach!” another follower expressed his wishful thinking.

Meanwhile a third commentator, who unlike others didn’t focus on the model’s booty, wrote the following comment to express his admiration.

“I love you so much queen! You mean so much to me.”

Apart from the booty picture, Daisy shared sultry snap with her fans where she could be seen posing topless. The model only wore a pair of jeans and accessorized with a pink woolen cap.

She wore her hair down, closed her eyes and struck a side pose to show off plenty of sideboob. Even though the model censored her nipples with the help of her hands, the picture sent temperatures through the roof within a few hours of going live.

As of this writing, the picture has accrued more than 63,000 likes and over 400 comments which shows that fans fell in love with the picture.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of Daisy’s fellow models and social media influencers also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. These included fitness model Nikita Sullivan as well as German Instagram model Kristina Levina, among others.