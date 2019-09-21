Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Displays A Dangerous Amount Of Sideboob In Instagram Video

Erika Gray is close to getting herself in trouble with her latest Instagram video.

The Brazilian beauty took to the social media site to share a short video of herself standing to the side and dancing in an incredibly revealing swimsuit, showing off a dangerous amount of sideboob. The video was so revealing in fact that Erika had to add some star graphics to apparently keep herself covered and not cross the line of Instagram’s strict no nudity rule.

The video went over incredibly well with Erika’s 2.3 million followers, prompting all manner of compliments.

“OMG you’re so perfect,” one person wrote.

“So stunning babe,” another added.

The model, who is known for her work as a featured girl on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out on VH1, is no stranger to sharing racy photos. Erika frequently takes to Instagram to show off her body in some incredibly revealing poses, including some where she is completely in the buff — though always strategically covered so as not to upset the censorship team at Instagram.

The video that Erika shared was part of a series that she had started to share earlier in the week, posting another short, but incredibly revealing video clip on Instagram. In the first video, Erika was facing the camera, but still showing off just as much as the swimsuit just barely covered up.

Erika regularly attracts viral attention for her racy photos and videos, getting thousands of likes and regular features from celebrity news sites and men’s magazines. The attention has helped Erika build what is likely a very lucrative modeling career, as industry experts say that Instagram models can get paid incredibly large sums for their sponsored posts — to the tune of $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have. That means Erika is pulling down somewhere north of $20,000 for her sponsored posts.

There are plenty of those. Erika reps a number of fashion and swimwear brands, as well as some other various products, like Bang Energy. Erika has shared some incredibly revealing videos pitching the energy drink. She also frequently shows off clothes from online fashion giant Fashion Nova, a company that frequently uses Instagram models to show off its designs.

Erika’s curvy physique has been an asset in this work, as she has pitched the company’s line targeting curvier women, much to the delight of her millions of followers.

Those who want to see more from Erika Gray can check out her Instagram page.