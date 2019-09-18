Blonde Bombshell Brennah Black Sizzles In Body Chains & Fishnet Stockings

Brennah Black knows how to strike a pose that will command attention. On Wednesday, she shared a sultry post in which she showed off her fit physique while wearing very little.

In the photo, Brennah leaned against a wall in a dimly lit room. She wore a unique bra that featured tiny gold squares over her breasts and gold body chains that hung down in front of her abdomen. The bra only covered part of Brennah’s voluptuous chest, revealing plenty of side boob and underboob. The model paired the bra with a pair of fishnet stockings with nothing underneath.

The ensemble showed off Brennah’s incredible figure as she arched her back slightly while holding her blonde curly hair up with her hands. Her slender waist and curvy hips were on display as the beauty posed with her face turned toward the camera. Overhead lighting emphasized Brennah’s chest, while a loose chain accentuated the small of her back. Shadows obscured most of Brennah’s face, adding a certain mystique to the snap.

In the post’s caption, the model said that she lived rent-free in the heads of her enemies. It is probably safe to say that she also lives rent-free in the minds of at least some of her followers, who love to see what she will post next.

One follower did admit that she had a place in his head, and most comments focused on how sexy the photo was.

“The girl does know how to accessorize,” one fan quipped.

“THAT is a gorgeous shot,” one admirer wrote.

Most of the model’s photos are gorgeous, as well as revealing. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brennah isn’t shy about showing off her enviable body as she wore a purple string bikini. The beauty seems to be at-home in skimpy two-piece numbers. But that isn’t all she likes to wear. A quick scroll through her Instagram page suggests she is comfortable in all forms of barely-there clothing, as well as all kinds of poses.

In an interview with Naruda magazine, Brennah spoke about the power of a strong online presence.

“Every tweet, Instagram photo, and like adds up to a powerful presence within the world of fashion,” she said.

She added that models can use their social media presence to leverage their careers, which can lead to bookings and even more influence.

“I think it’s exciting that people can share their opinions, choose their favorites and are given a voice through social media,” she said.

Fans wanting to see more of Brennah can follow her Instagram account.