Rita Ora Flaunts Toned Abs & Long, Lean Legs In Skimpy Bikini

Rita Ora isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body. The “Let You Love Me” singer shared a sexy snap for her 15.3 million followers to enjoy. In the post, Rita posed in a tiny, multi-colored bikini, that had an unusual and intricate design featuring faces. The toned and tan stunner flaunted her washboard abs and lean, long legs. Her ample cleavage was also on full display. The 28-year-old paired the sizzling look with layered necklaces and numerous bracelets. She opted to forgo makeup and wore her blonde hair in tousled waves.

In the caption, Rita revealed that she is taking a five day vacation at the Bodrum EDITION, a luxury hotel in Turkey.

Fans were floored by the provocative photo.

“Rita you have an amazing body,” wrote a follower.

“THAT BODY OH MY MY,” commented another.

“You are so beautiful,” added a different fan.

“You are so gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

The post has racked up more than 115,000 likes.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Rita has a habit of showing off her amazing assets. At the Notting Hill Carnival in August, the blonde went braless in an extremely sheer, low-cut pink top and matching skirt, leaving little to the imagination. Prior to partying in West London, Rita was filmed twerking in her skimpy outfit.

The singer has previously explained that she feels empowered when wearing revealing clothing. In an interview with Virgin Media’s Xposé, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress acknowledged that she uses her sex appeal to her benefit.

“I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature,” explained Rita. “I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering.”

The stunner recently made headlines for opening up about her sexuality. On Sunday, the singer told the Daily Star that she is bisexual. In the interview, she stated she was frustrated that she has been romantically linked to so many of her male friends, including former One Direction member, Liam Payne. The singer, then, went on to admit that she is attracted to both men and women.

“I admire beauty from men and women,” said the singer.

To see more of Rita, be sure to follow her Instagram account.