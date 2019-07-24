Jenelle Evans Shows Off Legs And Family Time In New Bikini Photo

Jenelle Evans took to Instagram to post a photo of her with her children lounging in a hammock by the river. Surprisingly, the Teen Mom star didn’t get the terrible feedback in the comment section that she has in the past.

Jenelle posed with her two children in a white bikini with a red leaf print, showing off her legs. She paired the crop style bikini top with matching bottoms. In another shot, the mom of two showed off her big shoulder tattoo that she has on her back.

Jenelle sat in a hammock outside by the river with her two youngest children, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2. In another photo, she showed her oldest son Jace fishing. One fan noted in the comments that her oldest son is actually starting to look like a pre-teen now. This makes sense since the boy is already 9-years-old.

Two-year-old Ensley looked absolutely adorable in a set of floaties that covered her whole top half. She wore her hair up in a tiny, messy, bun. Meanwhile, her brother, Kaiser, smiled happily next to his family.

In the caption, Jenelle said that the river is her family’s favorite place to play.

This isn’t the first time this week Jenelle has taken to Instagram in that red-and-white bikini. She also showed her family having fun earlier this week, according to The Inquisitr. Jenelle shared a video of herself on Instagram lying in the hammock before showing the rest of her family playing in the sun.

She captioned that video “#Throwback to our #SundayFunday,” which makes it sound like the video she posted on Tuesday was actually taken on a Sunday. Since she’s wearing the same outfit, it would seem this new post was also actually taken on Sunday.

The Inquisitr also notes that this isn’t the only time Jenelle has been showing off her bikini body. The star is proud of her weight-loss journey, and often posts on Instagram about the various products she says have helped her get to where she is now.

Fans of Jenelle in the comments made sure their love was known on her new post. Several told her what a good mom she is and how she should enjoy this time in the sun with her three children. This is somewhat of an uncommon occurrence after she faced major backlash when her husband allegedly shot the family dog, Nugget. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple has already welcomed two new dogs.