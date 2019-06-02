Maya Stepper Dons A Black Bikini, Covers Her Legs With Sand In New Beach Snap

When it comes to listing the hottest German models on Instagram, Maya Stepper definitely deserves a mention. The model, who is popular among her legions of followers for being associated with Victoria’s Secret, keeps her timeline alive with different sexy pictures to titillate the viewers.

Saturday evening was no exception, as the model took to her Instagram page and posted an eye-popping snap — one which showcased her enviable figure as she posed while sitting on a beach.

Wearing a skimpy black bikini, the 26-year-old model covered her legs in white sand as she clutched her knees to her chest and tilted her head to look straight into the camera. Maya wore little to no makeup to show off how naturally beautiful she is — a move that fans fell totally in love with. Finally, the hottie let her blond tresses down to keep it stylish and sexy.

Within an hour of having been posted, and as of this writing, Maya’s sultry picture amassed more than 7,200 likes and 116 comments wherein fans praised the model for her sexy figure as well as her simplicity.

“Internet broken,” one fan commented, referring to her hotness, while another one flirtatiously called her “powdered doughnut.” Another fan opined that Maya is so beautiful that it is hard to believe that she even exists, while one of her female fans wrote that Maya represents her body goals.

Other fans used the conventional words and phrases to describe Maya’s beauty, while some opted for a more millennial way and posted hearts, kiss, and fire emojis on the pic to express their opinions and feelings instead of writing elaborate sentences.

Apart from the sultry picture, the New York-based model posted two more bra selfies to tease her fans. She wore minimal makeup, per usual, and showed off her perfect figure through her strapless bra that she teamed with matching black pants. Leaving her hair down, Maya struck different poses and looked straight into the camera, pulling off a very seductive look in each picture.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the pics were part of a photo shoot with Italian beachwear brand, Calzedonia. The pictures racked up 13,000 likes and almost 200 comments shortly after having been posted which shows that the model is quite popular on the photo-sharing website and fans never seem to get enough of her sexy snaps.

Despite being associated with the world of fashion and glamour, Maya usually keeps it very simple in most of her pictures. In an interview with C-Heads Magazine, Maya talked about her idea of a beautiful woman and provided a very meaningful and inspiring response.