Jordyn Woods Flaunts Major Cleavage In Twerking Video With Five Girlfriends

Jordyn Woods is showing Instagram she can move. Her May 9 video comes with cleavage-flaunting outfits, lots of twerking, and a sassy attitude that’s proving to be well-received.

The video shows Jordyn in a bright studio with five other girls. All are clad in black or gray sports bras and matching bottoms from Woods’ SECNDNTURE athleisurewear range. Their sporty looks contrast against an urban backdrop of high-rise buildings and outdoor color – the studio’s windows overlook an inner-city layout. Given the group dancing that ensues, it looks like these girls are happy to party where they are.

The footage begins with the girlfriends posing in a group. Music can be heard, but the beat hasn’t set in yet. The moment it does, Jordyn gets things going – the video shows her breaking away from the group in dance mode. She waves her arms, shakes her shoulders, and ups the ante with a show-stopping twerk. The booty-shaking move appears encouraged by Jordyn’s squad, as one member joins in, finishing by doing the splits.

So far, many commenters have given the video the thumbs-up.

“Go jordy go jordy,” one of Jordyn’s followers remarked.

Many comments also praised the campaign’s inclusiveness. SECNDNTURE’s faces include two girls with disabilities — one is on crutches, while the other is in a wheelchair. Regardless, both joined Woods in the dancing.

“As a mother of a 25 year old [sic] daughter with [cerebral palsy], this is so beautiful and awesome,” read one comment, while another saw Woods called an “inclusive queen.”

Jordyn’s caption had thanked the “beautiful women” who took part in her brand’s casting call. She called her spokespersons “FINE AND FIERCE.”

Distanced as Jordyn may be from her former best friend, Kylie Jenner, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was mentioned in the comments. One Instagram user wrote that Jordyn “seems more happy without Kylie.”

Jordyn and Kylie haven’t been spotted together since the February 2019 cheating scandal that saw Woods admit to “kissing” Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex, Tristan Thompson. Her Red Table Talk interview regarding the scandal has since been quoted by Harper’s Bazaar.

Woods may have received a career boost from being Kylie’s best friend, but this businesswoman now seems to be making it on her own. In March, The Inquisitr reported Woods being “flooded” with business opportunities. Jordyn’s Instagram following (currently at 9.8 million) has also jumped up significantly in the last few months. The account is still followed by the Kylie Cosmetics CEO. Other celebrity faces following it include Bella Thorne, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Jordyn’s epic twerk had racked up over 660,000 views within 13 hours of being posted.