Bikini Model Devin Brugman Flaunts Wildly Deep Cleavage While Posing On Church Pew, Cross Dangling From Hand

While blending sex appeal and religious faith may be sacrilegious to some, it appears that bikini model Devin Brugman is not of that opinion in the least. Frequently photographed in barely-there swimsuits and other daring ensembles, it appears that Devin is taking risque to a whole new level in her latest Instagram snap — one captured from within a spacious church.

In this particular monochromatic image, Devin Brugman can be seen seated on a church pew, a cross dangling from her hand. High ceilings, elaborate architecture, and some ornate chandeliers help to add some additional gravitas to the shot, as does the model’s accessory of a lacy black veil.

A definite focal point of the image is Devin’s famous cleavage, emphasized greatly by the plunging neckline of her top. Long, delicate necklaces also dragged the eye downward over her flawless decolletage, drawing the attention of her admirers.

Devin opted for a full face of makeup as she sat within the confines of the church, her plump pout painted glossy. Her beautiful dark eyes were framed by long, luxurious lashes and perfectly sculpted brows. Her flawless complexion was also showcased by the high contrast nature of the aesthetic composition, her skin tone even and completely unblemished. Her dark tresses were styled in somewhat of a side part, her raven locks flattened by the veil. A few loose strands fell free to frame her pretty face, being joined by at least one dangling earring.

In the extremely brief caption attached to the controversial image, Devin Brugman gave a shout out to the apparent photographer responsible for the shot. Letting the dramatic scenery and her enviable body convey the majority of her message, it seems that her share was very well received by her army of fans. Over 4,000 likes and dozens of comments were offered up in response to the post in a mere matter of minutes, most of the latter being quite complimentary rather than critical.

“A real life angel,” one admirer cheekily quipped, capping off their religiously-inspired comment with five blazing flame emoji.

“Oh my gawd [sic] this is gorgeous,” a second supporter on social media gushed, adding a heart emoji at the end of their message.

“The setting feels like something from a 90’s [sic] movie — classy and alluring,” a third fan remarked, a heart-eyed emoji trailing their words.

It appears that Devin is just as comfortable in church as she is sipping on wine while soaking in the sun. Clad in a bikini or in something a bit more demure, the brunette bombshell never fails to disappoint her ravenous audience, who are always hungry to see more from her.